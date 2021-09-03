Today is Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, directors of the Champaign County Fair were anticipating the largest attendance in recent years. Both the state fair and the Vermilion County Fair reported higher attendance than any year in recent memory.
In 1971, the Ramada Inn on Neil Street in Champaign was getting a $2.5 million to $3.5 million addition ($16.7 million to $23.4 million in today’s dollars) that would include 100 more hotel rooms, a seven-story addition and a convention center than could hold more than 1,000 people. The plans were unveiled by Edward Campbell, president of Stadium View Inc., which owned the Ramada.
In 2006, Champaign County was saving $200 an hour by having a local lawyer press its case about mold in the new county nursing home. State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said that the Chicago firm previously employed in mediation, Duane Morris, was billing $500 an hour whenever its partners worked for the county. That also meant $500 an hour in driving time from Chicago to Urbana. The nursing home was to have come in at $20 million, but two problems — primarily the mold found in early 2005, and secondarily, a flaw in the heating and cooling system — have caused the county board to require a $4 million bond issue that will be repaid from sales taxes. Joseph Phebus, whose Urbana law firm was hired a week ago, normally bills at $500 an hour, Rietz said, but agreed to a $300-an-hour rate for the county.