Today is Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a Cook County grand jury was to continue its investigation into crooked baseball, Chief Judge McDonald of the criminal courts said. Meanwhile, former Chicago White Sox player Chick Gandill denied he was the ringleader of the effort to throw the 1919 World Series. “They are simply looking for a goat, and I’ll tell the word the goat isn’t me,” Gandill said.
In 1970, NAACP and Black Coalition members circulated the Campustown area in a “selective patronizing” picket led by NAACP President Ernest Westfield. A leaflet claimed that of 460 workers employed on projects at the UI and Parkland College, only 46 were Black.
In 2005, an 18-year-old University of Illinois student was killed as a result of being run over by a bus. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Sarah E. Channick of Deerfield was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital’s emergency room.