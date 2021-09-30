Today is Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, William Hargan of Penfield had been a disturbing element in the Champaign County petit jury all week, but he capped it that morning by becoming so intoxicated that he nearly fell out of his seat. Hargan was ordered arrested by Judge Boggs and was in the county jail.
In 1971, Illinois Auditor of Public Accounts Michael Howlett called upon his Democratic and Republican friends to urge the state Democratic Party leadership to slate him as the party’s nominee for governor in 1972.
In 2006, a rural Champaign youth who admitted making a racist remark to a woman at the Hillel Foundation on campus the previous spring was sentenced Friday to 18 months of probation. “We have enough conflict between religions, races and cultures in this world. We don’t need any more,” Champaign County Judge Harry Clem told the 16-year-old.