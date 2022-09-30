Today is Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Merle Funkhouse was congratulating himself on his escape in a very unusual accident. While he was cranking his gasoline engine, his coat became caught in the mechanism and was drawn up around his neck in such a manner that he was badly choked before the man in charge of the Gerald elevator, where the incident occurred, succeeded in rescuing him.
In 1972, Gov. Richard Oglivie announced he had directed four top men in his administration to “work to protect and expand Chanute Air Force Base.” The governor raised hopes that Chanute’s then-closed runways could be reactivated by reporting that he would ask the Illinois National Guard to investigate the possibility of a flying mission there.
In 2007, Effingham expected to lose more than 40 jobs with the closure of a Krispy Kreme factory there in December. City officials said the facility employed 47 people, and the doughnut company said it would lay off workers before mid-December.