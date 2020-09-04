Today is Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a committee of prominent citizens of Champaign, representing the Burnham and Sisters’ hospitals, visited the university and authorities in an effort to secure Illinois Field for a benefit baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Champaign all-star team to be played Sept. 28 if Illinois Field could be obtained.
In 1970, boundaries for a mass transit district to serve the Champaign-Urbana community were agreed upon by a committee established to promote the district. The boundaries were AT&T Road on the south, I-74 and Leverett Road on the north, Interstate 57 on the west and Myra Station Road on the east.
In 2005, the new College of Business building was to be as important on the University of Illinois campus as Memorial Stadium, Foellinger Auditorium and the Undergraduate Library, said the UI campus architect. It would be the UI’s first sustainable building, designed to be environmentally friendly, reduce operating costs and provide a comfortable and healthy place to work. “The effort we have made in designing the College of Business building is truly a watershed event for the campus from a sustainability point of view,” said Clif Carey, campus architect and director of the UI’s Planning Division.