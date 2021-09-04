Today is Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, military rites for Lt. Charles Bowen Busey of Urbana, who was killed in the Argonne forest in France just before the end of hostilities in World War I, were held at the home of his widow at 604 W. Green St., U. The burial was witnessed by hundreds at Woodlawn Cemetery.
In 1971, a potential revenue windfall for Champaign awaited city council approval when the council voted on the annexation of Champaign Village, including the soon-to-open Ayr-Way store. Champaign Village then included the Ayr-Way store and Becker Volkswagen, located along Church Street west of Mattis Avenue.
In 2006, forget the dinner table, plates and silverware — even your wallet. All that was needed to fill up on one of summer’s tastiest treats was a plastic grocery bag and the price of admission to the Hoopeston Sweetcorn Festival. Hundreds lined up throughout the afternoon with bags, paper plates and aluminum trays to get free sweet corn at McFerren Park, home of the 63rd annual festival.