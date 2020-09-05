Today is Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the question of whether the American Legion would be allowed to play football on the four Sundays of October remained a question, following a meeting of the Champaign City Council where the four commissioners present paired off 2-2 on whether to allow McKinley Field to be used.
In 1970, striking Urbana teachers issued a press release that said there was a “faint glimmer” of hope that the Urbana school board was interested in reaching an agreement and that classes could resume the following Tuesday.
In 2005, Ford County residents began raising money to bring bottled water to the victims of Hurricane Katrina. Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey was spearheading an effort to buy “a semi-load of bottled water to send south to a Red Cross staging area,” he said. He said he got the idea while watching news accounts of hurricane victims on television.