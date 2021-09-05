Today is Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Boneyard Creek was found to be the source of an outbreak of typhoid fever in Urbana, said Dr. George Way. Four people became sick after drinking milk from the Coomer Dairy. Coomer kept his cows in a pasture through which the Boneyard flowed.
In 1971, classes were scheduled to begin in Urbana in three days but hopes were growing dimmer for a settlement between the Urbana school board and the Urbana Education Association.
In 2006, Bresee Tower in Danville could support a mixed-use type of project, according to a completed market study on the historic building. The $10,000 market study analyzed possible uses for the building and its layout, said Thom Pollock, executive director of Crosspoint Human Services. Though the study did not directly state which project the building was best suited for, it did indicate that the historic 12-story landmark could support condominiums, professional offices and retail space, Pollock said.