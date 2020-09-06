Today is Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a crowd estimated at close to 15,000 ate dust by the peck while witnessing the three-heat, 45-mile automobile race at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. First place of $300 (about $3,900 today) went to the Ford special, owned and driven by Henderson of Ridge Farm.
In 1970, a boon for Champaign County conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts was announced when H.I. Gelvin, president of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, said the district would operate Homer Lake. The state of Illinois had operated the man-made lake northwest of Homer.
In 2005, they didn’t know exactly where they were headed — somewhere in New Orleans — and they weren’t entirely sure what they would do down there, but nearly 600 firefighters from Illinois — 16 from East Central Illinois — left for the Gulf Coast to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina. They drove their red ladder and pumper trucks to Effingham, where they met with fellow firefighters from around the state, then set off south on I-57.