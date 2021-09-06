Today is Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Twin City organized labor refused to be discouraged by rain and mud and went ahead with its Labor Day celebration at Crystal Lake Park. The parade from West Side Park in Champaign included more than 1,200 people and took 23 minutes to pass a given point.
In 1971, a smaller enrollment for the first time since 1958 was expected at the University of Illinois that, said Charles Warwick, director of admissions and records. Overall enrollment is expected to drop from last fall’s 34,018 to about 33,925.
In 2006, redevelopment of the University of Illinois' South Campus could move forward, if by a few small steps, as university trustees considered approving a land swap as well as several design contracts with housing developers. The university was set to award several contracts totaling $525,000 to five developers. Each company was to put together a plan for redeveloping Orchard Downs, the 160-acre site south of Florida Avenue and east of Race Street that was home to graduate and family housing facilities.