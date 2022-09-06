Today is Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Twin City Federation of Labor had every reason to be proud of the Labor Day celebration at the fairgrounds. A crowd estimated at 10,000 was on the grounds during the afternoon and fully 7,000 returned, or remained, to see the Meyers-Prehn championship wrestling match.
In 1972, Centurian Development Corp. announced a plan to develop a new shopping complex in Rantoul that would feature a large modern W.T. Grant department store. The complex would be located on U.S. 136 just east of Maplewood Subdivision.
In 2007, a rural Paxton man was arrested for allegedly growing a large crop of marijuana plants on a neighbor’s property. Illinois State Police agents from the Ashkum district arrested Harold R. Loy, 58, on multiple felony drug charges, Master Sgt. Ruben Bautista said.