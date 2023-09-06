Today is Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, more than 1,000 ministers and lay delegates were expected in Champaign to attend the state annual conference of the Methodist Episcopal church.
In 1973, three people were injured when a Decatur man began shooting inside White Horse Inn on Green Street. Police said shortly after midnight, the suspect allegedly pulled a .25-caliber automatic from his pocket and fired five shots, hitting three people. The suspect then reportedly ran up the stairs to the pool table and shot at people playing pool. Two customers hit the suspect on the head with pool cues and held him until police arrived.
In 2008, the Princeton Review, in the latest edition of PC Magazine, rated the University of Illinois as the No. 1 “wired” college in the country for computer students and others in terms of service, academics and availability. The previous year, the UI was ranked sixth.