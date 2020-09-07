Today is Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, notwithstanding that seven labor organizations had affiliated with the Twin City Federation of Labor since 1917, the Labor Day celebration was not up to the standard of former years, due, some say, to dissension among the unions over the charge that political propaganda had been injected into the program and the presence of auto races at the fairgrounds.
In 1970, students in the Urbana school district were to return to classes as a result of a contract settlement between the Urbana Education Association and the school board. Urbana teachers would receive a base pay of $7,400 ($49,000 in today's dollars) with a 13-step scale. The maximum pay was $14,750 ($97,500 today).
In 2005, local social service providers were set to open a Hurricane Katrina evacuee service center at the Illinois Terminal building in downtown Champaign to help victims who had temporarily settled in the area. Red Salvation Army kettles were to be set up at a number of locations throughout Champaign-Urbana where residents would be able to donate cash and checks to assist hurricane victims.