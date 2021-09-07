Today is Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, there were three more cases of typhoid fever in the county, all from the St. Joseph vicinity, an indication that the pollution from the Boneyard Creek had flowed into the Salt Fork of the Vermilion River.
In 1971, for what was believed to be the first time in local history, Democrats on the Urbana City Council had a one-vote majority. That was a result of the resignation of Alderman Sam Dart, a Republican.
In 2006, if the Burnham redevelopment project comes to pass, Campustown might finally get a grocery store again. Jewel closed its grocery store at Neil and Green streets in April 1998. Pickus Companies of Highland Park, which was planning to build an 18-story apartment building and 102 condominiums at the Burnham site, also intended to include a 28,000-square-foot grocery store as part of the project. Tentative plans were to open a County Market grocery store in August 2008 at the site.