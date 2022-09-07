Today is Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, William White, veteran barber, age about 48, was found dead in his room at Illinois hotel. White had been a barber in the Twin Cities for nearly 30 years. White was generally admired for his grit in sticking to his work despite enfeebled health.
In 1972, police in Champaign were investigating a rash of burglaries, including one at Tile Specialists on Dodson Drive where cash from a candy machine and 10 season tickets to University of Illinois football games had been taken from a desk. The loss was set at about $400 (about $2,900 in today’s dollars).
In 2007, the head of the University of Illinois Police Training Institute, under fire for his relationship with military contractor Blackwater USA, resigned. The move came a month after questions were raised about Director Tom Dempsey’s consulting work for Blackwater and the institute’s agreement with the company.