Today is Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, controlling interest in the Burr engineering and foundry on North Market Street in Champaign was sold to three engineers. The company is one of the oldest and most successful in Champaign.
In 1973, while city officials pondered ways to finance cost overruns in Champaign’s downtown mall plan, city Engineer F.B. Noonan presented the council with an alternate plan: widened sidewalks along Neil Street that would be decorated with planters and benches; parking would be eliminated; southbound traffic would be limited to two lanes with speed limits restricted between 15 and 20 miles per hour; and truck traffic would be re-routed around Neil Street.
In 2008, more than 45 former Illini stars and 60,131 fans enjoyed their first look at renovated Memorial Stadium as Juice Williams led No. 24 Illinois past Eastern Illinois 47-21.