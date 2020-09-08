Today is Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, two girls, ages 13 and 14, said they were kidnapped and held prisoner for two nights and a day at a farmhouse 2.5 miles northeast of Urbana. Two men were arrested in connection with the accusation: 24-year-old Harmon Corray and 19-year-old Kenneth Roughton.
In 1970, plans for remodeling and expanding the Champaign County Jail “have gone down the drain,” county board Chairman C. Vaughn Roughton said, because they did not meet vague state specifications. The county board had planned a $150,000 project ($990,000 in today’s dollars) to add to the jail and convert to the sheriff’s residence at the facility to more jail space. Roughton said Sheriff Russell Chaney would be the last sheriff to live in the home in downtown Urbana.
In 2005, the director of the American Indian studies program at the University of Illinois chided UI trustees for failing to make progress toward retiring Chief Illiniwek. Wanda Pillow, who first addressed the board a year previous, said board resolutions promised to consult with American Indians on the issue, but none of the trustees had contacted her program or the Native American House for input. “(We) are your American Indian representatives on this campus; you should be talking with us,” she said.