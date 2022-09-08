Today is Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Robert C. Wagner Sr., for many years a prominent Twin City businessman, fell dead at 7:30 p.m. the previous day in the Cunningham drugstore on East Main Street, Champaign. A few minutes before his death, Mr. Wagner entered the store and complained of indigestion.
In 1972, TV Tatelines, a local half-hour sports show originated by News-Gazette Sports Editor Loren Tate, was to begin its sixth year with a 100 percent football flavor. Among those to be interviewed would be the University of Illinois’ Bob Blackman and Mike Wells as well as Ohio State’s Woody Hayes. Showtime was 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Channel 15.
In 2007, 10 Tuskegee Airmen, who challenged the status quo and changed society during and after World War II, were to be honored by the University of Illinois at renovated Memorial Stadium. They would be presented medals at halftime of the Western Illinois University game.