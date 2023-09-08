Today is Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Sgt. Major Ira Vanderlinden accepted appointment as the secretary for the Urbana Association of Commerce. He was to assume the post full-time upon expiration of his Army enlistment.
In 1973, specimens of the destructive gypsy moth, formerly confined to states east of Illinois, were positively identified in the state.
In 2008, Provena Covenant Medical Center hoped to take its case for a charitable tax exemption all the way to Illinois’ highest court, hospital board Chairman Jon “Cody” Sokolski said.