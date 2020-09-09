Today is Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the all-star team of the Champaign Commercial League wanted to play the University of Illinois baseball team since a proposed game with the St. Louis Cardinals had fallen through. Illinois Field could not be secured for the game that was proposed as a benefit for two local hospitals.
In 1970, the university-community Gay Liberation Front announced plans for leafleting during University of Illinois registration to acquaint students with the organization that was established in 1969.
In 2005, the University of Illinois would likely appeal a new NCAA policy curtailing postseason competition by schools using American Indian imagery, though no final decision had been made, a top UI official said. The board of trustees was to make that decision, in consultation with top school administrators, board Chairman Lawrence Eppley said. “The appeal is likely, but we need to understand more fully what and how,” he said.