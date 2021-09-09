Today is Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, six more cases of typhoid fever were reported in Urbana. The state board of health was investigating the outbreak, which was believed to be because of pollution from the Boneyard Creek.
In 1971, two career enlisted men at Chanute Air Force Base were arrested near Lincoln Park in Chicago on charges that they were selling 40 tightly sealed paper bags of marijuana.
In 2006, Christie Clinic intended to provide outpatient surgeries at its new campus in Champaign regardless of whether the state approved its plans to build an outpatient surgery center, clinic officials said. The clinic applied to the Illinois Health Facilities Planning Board for a certificate of need and was scheduled for a hearing before the board the next month. But Christie officials said the clinic didn’t need the certificate of need or the state license if it didn’t intend to do surgeries under the legal category “ambulatory surgical treatment center.”