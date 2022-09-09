Today is Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, The Wabash freight agent in Champaign discovered that a car containing merchandise had been entered and a quantity of tobacco stolen. Some 2,000 cigars and 34 dozen packages of scrap tobacco were found missing after a checkup on the contents of the car.
In 1972, Remant House, a new Champaign store specializing in material for fashion, upholstery and draperies, was to open across from the Kroger Store on K-Mart Plaza. Bill King, who had just moved to Champaign, was the manager.
In 2007, fans swayed together and sang during the ‘Three-In-One’ during the first Chiefless halftime at a University of Illinois home football game. Some former Chiefs were present amid what was pretty much a sea of orange in Memorial Stadium, heavily populated with T-shirts reading “Chief,” “Chief Forever,” “Save the Chief” and the like. The Illini beat Western Illinois 21-0.