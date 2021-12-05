Big 10: A Pearl Harbor history lesson, from authors, historians and others
With Tuesday marking the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, we asked historians, authors and others who’ve researched the deadly day: What were you most fascinated to learn about Dec. 7, 1941, that you weren’t taught in social studies class?
STEVE TWOMEY, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of ‘Countdown to Pearl Harbor: The Twelve Days To The Attack’
“Anyone visiting Pearl Harbor quickly grasps one of its salient characteristics. It’s shallow. The rusting hull of the battleship Arizona can be seen easily, resting on the bottom only a handful of feet below the water’s surface.
"To the admirals and captains of the Pacific Fleet of 1941, that shallowness offered — they assumed — welcome immunity from the gravest threat to their ships in port, the air-launched torpedo.
“When released from an airplane, a torpedo — tipping the scales at almost two tons — plunged deeply before leveling off, arming itself and commencing its run to the target. That is, it did all of that if the water was deep enough. Otherwise, it buried itself in the bottom mud, and its war was over.
“Until June 1941, the Navy believed such torpedoes needed at least 75 feet of water, maybe twice that, if the attacker wanted to be sure of success. Pearl was about 45, shallow enough to allay all fears. But that June, the Navy Department warned Pearl that American and British tests had dramatically reduced the depth needed, to considerably less than 75 feet.
“No one knew if the Japanese were making similar improvements, but Washington counseled great prudence: ‘It cannot be assumed that any capital ship or other valuable vessel is safe when at anchor from this type of attack.’ Gentlemen, you might have once thought your depth offered perfect protection, but those days are over.
“The hierarchy at Pearl considered the message and concluded, amazingly, that nothing had changed, and that the big ships were still safe at anchor and did not need protective outer nets designed to block the runs of torpedoes. None were emplaced.
“The Japanese, of course, knew the depth of Pearl Harbor. The Americans knew they knew. But the Americans never considered whether their potential adversary, often thought of as mechanically challenged little Asians, would seek to solve the depth problem, rather than simply accept it. By affixing stabilizing fins to each weapon to keep it from spinning left or right, the Japanese had indeed dramatically reduced the depth their air-launched torpedoes needed.
“The first wave of Japan’s attack force included 40 torpedo bombers, which came in low and loosed their weapons, which did not impale themselves in the harbor bottom but instead raced into the hull of battleship after battleship. It was the torpedo that gutted the Pacific Fleet most of all.”
ELISSA LINES, executive director, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
“The resilience of our nation to such a devastating blow is what stands out to me. Whether it be the story of (Kenneth) Taylor and (George) Welch, or the incredible effort of the shipyard personnel who within six months of the attack repaired and returned to service all but three of the ships damaged on December 7th, the determination of our fighting forces to push on to victory was amazing.
“Taylor and George Welch, at the time 21 and 23 years of age, had been at a dance on the evening of December 6th and then went to an all-night poker game. If the pilots slept at all that night is a mystery but in the morning, still in tuxedos, the sounds of low-flying aircraft, guns and bombs over Wheeler Field got their full attention.
“Without orders, they radioed ahead to the ground crew to have their P-40s at Haleiwa readied for action and drove at speeds approaching 100 miles an hour in Taylor’s new Buick. They took off and began defending against the Japanese bombers and fighters, returning to Haleiwa for more ammunition.
“Between the two, they shot down six enemy aircraft while sustaining damage and personal injury. Taylor received a Purple Heart for his injuries and Welch, though recommended for the Medal of Honor for his actions, was reportedly denied as his superiors noted he had taken off without proper orders.
“The age of these two heroes, their swift action under the strain of attack and their selfless determination to protect and defend are a testament to what we now call the spirit of our greatest generation.
“Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum has an exhibit dedicated to sharing the story of Taylor and Welch, with person artifacts that bring the life and the actions of these two young men in the face of attack to the forefront.”
T. MARTIN BENNETT, author, ‘Wounded Tiger’
“The biggest discovery in my life about the Pearl Harbor attack — and I’m an avid historian — was that the pilot, Fuchida, hand-picked by Admiral Yamamoto to lead the attack, later regretted he’d participated and his two children ultimately became American citizens.
“He ended up loving America and Americans and was embraced by thousands when he spoke and told his story of how it came about.
“Two other things I didn’t know and never heard was that the Imperial Japanese Navy expected to lose up to half their 360 planes in the attack and were completely surprised at the loss of only 29 aircraft. The other fact was that Fuchida, as the lead pilot, spent the morning circling the harbor after dropping their bomb so he could document what happened, and was hit by ground fire flak that — unknown to him and his crew — nicked a control cable that was nearly shredded.
“When he finally made it back to his ship, his engineer showed him the frayed wire that, if it had snapped, would have sent him into the ocean for good.”
ROBERT DALLEK, University of Illinois grad and author, ‘Franklin D. Roosevelt: A Political Life’
“While the Pearl Harbor attack temporarily devastated the U.S. Pacific fleet, it also marked the moment when the U.S. became a permanent world power.”
CRAIG NELSON, author, ‘Pearl Harbor: From Infamy to Greatness’
“To Americans, World War II lasted from 1941 to 1945.
“To the Japanese, it lasted from 1931 to 1945, and their leadership was so chaotic that in those 14 years, the government changed hands 15 times.
“Understanding Japanese politics would not have helped the United States forestall the attack because the Japanese government was out of control, with no one in charge. One simple explanation for Pearl Harbor is the great difficulty American leaders had in crafting an effective defense strategy against an enemy that had lost its mind.
“The most important of those prime ministers was a member of Japan’s noble families, Prince Fumimaro Konoye, who will lead the country twice, first as a big supporter of the army’s invasions of China, and second as its biggest foe.
"In his second term, Konoye will try to arrange for a peace summit with Roosevelt in Alaska, but that will never happen, though it was in fact one of many moments where the United States could have come to terms with Japan and Pearl Harbor might never have happened.
"But my favorite story about Prince Konoye is how he liked to eat at parties. He would have a geisha follow him with a pair of chopsticks and a bowl of boiling water; he’d point the fish he wanted, and she would shabu-shabu the piece for a few seconds, and then use the chopsticks to place it in the prime minister’s mouth."
KATE MESSNER, author, ‘History Smashers: Pearl Harbor’
“It was fascinating to discover just how much my history textbooks got wrong about the attack. Of everything I learned in school about this event, what stands out most was the assertion that it was a total surprise, that there’d been no warning whatsoever.
“But the truth is, U.S. military personnel actually saw the incoming Japanese planes on radar on the morning of the attack. When the Japanese bombers were less than an hour away from Oahu, the two privates in charge of manning the radar picked up a blip on their screen.
“No planes were scheduled to arrive at that time, so at first, they thought it was a mistake. Radar was still new at the time, and the men thought their equipment might be malfunctioning. But when they picked up the signal again a few minutes later, they decided to report what they’d seen to the information center at Fort Shafter.
“Unfortunately, everyone there had gone to breakfast, so the men left a message with the operator. Eventually, that message made it to one of their superiors, who called back and told them the blip they’d seen was probably just some American B-17s arriving early from California and not to worry about it.
“It wouldn't be long before everyone understood that what they'd seen on the radar had indeed been something to worry about.
"It's always fascinating to me how studying the real historical documents from a time period often reveals a truth that doesn't quite line up with our old history textbooks. The Pearl Harbor radar story is one of the many myth-busting episodes from history we share in 'History Smashers: Pearl Harbor.'”
NEWT GINGRICH, former U.S. Speaker of the House co-wrote ‘Pearl Harbor: A Novel Of December 8th’
“I have always been fascinated with Admiral Nagumo’s decision to leave after the first attack and not exploit the air dominance they had created with the success of their first strike. Nagumo was a surface warrior who did not understand or trust air warfare and carriers.
“Bill Forstchen and I wrote the book to explore what might have happened if the attack was led by Admiral Yamamoto, the premier Japanese leader in naval aviation and a very successful gambler.
“We called the book ‘December 8th’ because that was the date in Tokyo and all Japanese naval actions were Tokyo time.”
SORAYA M. LANE, author, ‘The Girls of Pearl Harbor’
“In reading biographies of women who were stationed at Pearl Harbor as nurses, many of them spoke of looking up and seeing the planes fly over so low that they could see the faces of the pilots.
“One nurse commented that a pilot smiled and waved to her as she looked up, as she stood frozen, staring up at the sky. It struck me that these ‘enemy’ pilots were just men waving at pretty nurses below, that perhaps they didn’t understand the enormity of their actions or comprehend the terror of those below.
“Or perhaps they did, and they didn’t care?
“It brought a human element to the situation for me, and it also made me consider how confused and terrified those women must have felt, staring up at planes flying so low they could see into the cockpit, wondering how men who could smile and wave down at them were also capable of such violence.”
DAVID KENNEDY, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian
“To understand the full historical importance of the Pearl Harbor attack, it’s useful to contemplate what might have been the consequences if it had never occurred. This is not a merely fanciful speculation.
"As late as 26 November 1941, Franklin Roosevelt was seriously considering a modus vivendi with Tokyo: in return for a Japanese withdrawal from Indochina and a pledge of no further aggression in Southeast Asia, Washington would effectively acquiesce in Tokyo’s aggression in China — which his military advisers had concluded was in any case beyond America’s capacity to counter.
"They had further warned that any effort to do so would perhaps fatally compromise the supreme objective of defeating Nazi Germany.
“A settlement with Japan at that moment would have been a highly distasteful compromise, but arguably one that would yield large geostrategic advantages, well short of what the Israeli philosopher Avishai Margalit calls a 'rotten compromise.' Strenuous opposition from Winston Churchill and Chiang Kai-shek, as well as members of his own cabinet, squelched the idea — but it’s intriguing to consider the might-have-beens if such an agreement had been struck and war in the Pacific avoided, or at least delayed:
— "One hundred percent of the American war effort committed to the European theater — rather than the 70 percent that resulted — enabling D-Day to fall on its originally planned date of July 1, 1943.
— "The consequent German surrender approximately one year later — as happened 11 months after the actual D-Day — in mid-1944, when the Red Army had yet to capture Warsaw and had not yet entered Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Rumania or Bulgaria, leaving an Eastern European landscape wholly different from that which became the chief cockpit of the Cold War.
— "Possible termination of the Manhattan Project before the first atomic weapon was even tested, in July 1945.
— "Japanese suppression of Mao Zedong’s Chinese Communist Party.
— "Apost-war Asia with Japan, not China, as its hegemon.
“None of this, of course, came to pass — Pearl Harbor unambiguously challenged American power in the Pacific and demanded an armed response, giving us the two-ocean war that we actually waged. But to contemplate a not wholly implausible alternative is to be reminded of the agonies of statecraft and the often confounding contingencies of history."
MITCH YOCKELSON, historian and archivist
“I was made aware of the attack on Pearl Harbor at a young age, and that’s only because I was a history buff since I could first read and devoured any book on military history. But the events of December 7, 1941, meant little to me then. It was a moment in history from my father’s ear, not mine. I was more concerned with the war in southeast Asia.
“Not until I became a serious student of history and eventually followed a path toward making this my profession, did I realize the importance of Japan’s surprise attack on the U.S. and the outcome. The U.S. fought back fast and hard with help from its allies and became a world super power.
“After listening to and reading about the attack in the days following, thousands and eventually millions of American men and women from all walks of life willingly joined the armed forces. They have been dubbed the Greatest Generation.
“Whether or not they were the greatest, they would bashfully question later on, was irrelevant. They answered the call of their country because the U.S. was now at war. This was to be the last time the U.S. would formally declare war against another nation or nations.
“Eighty years later as I again ponder this important date in history, I wonder if the U.S. was again attacked in an overt act of war, how would Americans respond is these polarized modern times?”
MARC GALLICCHIO, Villanova professor and chair of history, author of 'Unconditional: The Japanese Surrender in World War II'
"I think the global dynamics of Japan's attack on the United States is one of the least understood aspects of the attack on Pearl Harbor. As my mentor Waldo Heinrichs explained in his book, 'Threshold of War' (1988), President Franklin D. Roosevelt imposed an oil embargo on Japan in the summer of 1941 because he feared Japan would attack the Soviet Union at a time when Hitler's panzers appeared close to knocking the USSR out of the war.
"If the Soviets folded, an allied victory would become immeasurably more difficult. The embargo put pressure on Japan and in the words of a Japanese Admiral, placed Japan in the position of a fish in a pond with the water running out.
"FDR knew that the Japanese would strike south if they could not get the U.S. to open the spigot again. To forestall that event, Secretary of State Cordell Hull entered into negotiations with the Japanese. The main objective was to draw out talks until the U.S. was in a better position to deter the Japanese move south.
"In mid-November, the Japanese and Americans appeared to be closing in on a temporary agreement that resume the flow of oil to Japan and leave Japanese troops in China. The British, Dutch and Australians questioned the wisdom of making concessions to Japan. The Chinese were furious at the proposed appeasement.
"Given that response, it took little imagination to realize what Stalin would think of such a deal. The U.S. dropped the modus vivendi. As Heinrichs wrote, this was a time to stand with America's allies. In effect, the U.S. had moved from a position of unilateral action to one of collective security before Pearl Harbor.
"Critics of Roosevelt in the U.S. and some Japanese scholars have called FDR's abandonment of the modus vivendi and return to the demand that Japan leave China, an ultimatum that left Japan no recourse but to attack South. That such a ludicrous accusation would survive for so long is astonishing.
"The Japanese alone were responsible for their predicament. Abandonment of the modus vivendi seemed like an ultimatum to them because they had imposed their own deadline on negotiations after which an attack would commence. In other words the only ultimatum was issued by the Japanese Navy to the Japanese diplomats in Washington.
"The equally absurd allegation was that FDR knew that the attack on Pearl Harbor was coming but chose not to tell the commanders there so the U.S. could enter the war 'through the back door,' as one historian put it. Again, that is not true.
"The commanders at Pearl Harbor were given a war warning. The failure to be prepared for such an attack had more to do with what Heinrichs described as slack command on the part of Admiral Kimmel than any conspiracy."
MATTHEW ROZELL, award-winning history teacher and author of 'The Things Our Fathers Saw' series
"For 25 years, my students and I collected the stories of our World War II veterans. To get the ball rolling, we always asked our veterans, do you remember where you were, what you were doing, and what your reaction was when you heard about Pearl Harbor?
"The universal response, here on the East Coast, was always, 'Where the heck is Pearl Harbor?' In some cases even, 'Who is Pearl Harbor?'
"They would all know soon enough. Many were in the armed forces, of their own volition, within a month. Many would pass through Pearl, the wrecks still smoldering in some cases. Divers and steel cutters worked for weeks; remains were still being dislodged from the wrecks as the invasions of Guadalcanal, Saipan, Iwo Jima and Okinawa were underway or being planned late in the war.
"One hometown boy enlisted in 1940 and was a fireman on the Oklahoma. He went to the high school I went to, three decades later, and returned to teach history at 40 years later.
"I had never even heard of him. But then I overheard some of our veterans talking about him at one of our symposiums. I did my homework, first found the 1942 Hudson Falls High School yearbook class dedication to him — he should have graduated with the Class of '42, left school early for the Navy — and later found his empty grave in town, next to his begrieved parents' graves.
"His unidentified remains were disinterred from the capsized Okie in 1943. One of my students found him memorialized in the Punchbowl Cemetery, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, memorialized as part of, really, a mass grave.
"But I took my kids to his empty grave in our small town of Hudson Falls. Because dying for freedom is not the worst that could happen. Being forgotten is."