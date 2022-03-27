Big 10: Flashing back to 1982: South Side closes, Illini women make NCAAs, Bears hire Ditka and more
Where were you 40 years ago, when a gallon of unleaded went for $1.30, a game of Donkey Kong cost a quarter at the arcade and the highest-paid member of the World Series champion Cardinals was raking in a whopping $975,000?
We asked a panel of special guests to guide us through the newsy year that was 1982 in Part 2 of a Sunday miniseries.
Unit 4 closes South Side Elementary, which is turned over briefly to the Champaign Park District before reopening as a school seven years later.
Former South Side student and principal BILL TAYLOR: ”South Side is closing? Say it isn’t so.’ That was my family’s reaction when first hearing the sad news.
“Having grown up right across the street from South Side and next to the corner store Kelsey’s, it was quite a shock to learn South Side would no longer be the greatest elementary school ever. It seemed impossible.
“I attended South Side for grades K-6 from 1967-74, and even though in 1982 I had left the school almost 10 years earlier, I was quite sad to hear the news. South Side was such an important part of so many children’s lives and it really did seem like the quintessential storybook school.
“Fortunately for the community, after reopening not too many years later, Principal Cal Lee along with the South Side faculty and staff began welcoming families back and the joyful sounds of happy children filled the neighborhood once again.”
Former WCIA meteorologist John Coleman (UI Class of ’53) and media executive Frank Batten launch a first-of-its-kind cable network — The Weather Channel.
Death-defying Weather Channel meteorologist JIM CANTORE: “We had just gotten cable at my house in Vermont. Loving weather like I did, I thought I died and went to heaven.
“Never in a million years did I think I would be working for this company a couple years later and much less all of my adult life.”
Forty-three years after the NCAA holds its first men’s basketball tournament, the women at long last get one of their own, with Jane Schroeder’s Illini among the 32 teams earning their way onto the bracket. Little do any of them realize at the time that the program would only make it back seven times over the next 40 years.
Freshman center and former Rantoul High star KAREN BRUNS: “The night before the announcement of who made the tournament, the team met and had what we called a hope party.
“The day of the announcement, we were to be introduced at an Illini men’s game. We were up in C section of the Assembly Hall, when a member of the sports information department went by and gave us the thumbs up. We let out a roar, before it was announced over the intercom.
“We were all high-fiving and being congratulated and asked to sign posters by many around us. We were driven to Indy, where we took a flight down to Kentucky and were met at the hotel by the band and many of our normal followers.
“You could really feel the excitement in the air.”
Junior guard CINDY STEIN, now the head coach at SIU-Carbondale: “I remember finding out that we were going to play Kentucky at Kentucky. We had a really tough week of practices and Lynnette Robinson had hurt her knee but was still working her butt off in practice. We find out later that she was playing with a torn ACL.
“Our team headed to a movie — ‘Chariots of Fire’ — the night before and I couldn’t go because I had come down with a fever. I still haven’t seen that movie.
“When we were warming up, the Kentucky women’s team ran out to ‘Kentucky Woman,’ by Neil Diamond, and the crowd went crazy. I don’t know how many times they played that song but it felt like 100. I still hate that song any time I hear it.
“We ended up losing and just so disappointed since we had such a great group of young ladies led by the Robinson twins, Kendra Gantt, Pat Morency, Diane Eickholt and so many more.”
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial — and its 246-foot, 140-panel, 57,939-name black granite wall — is unveiled in an emotional ceremony in Washington, D.C.
JOHN McMANUS, national president of the Vietnam Veterans of America: “Some other vets that I hung out with in Florida said we were all going up to D.C. for the dedication but ultimately, we all chickened out. Alcohol and drugs were good enough.
“It was a year later, on Veterans Day, when I first laid eyes on the wall. It still scared the (bleep) out of me but I was now dry.
“I kind of just stood back and stared in disbelief. What could I say to those guys down by the wall? I was gonna turn around and run away.
“Some other raggedy old vet just came up and hugged me. I was shaking and shaken. He took me by the arm and said: ‘Let’s go say hello and welcome home.’ I had no idea what he meant by that. Next thing I knew, I was touching the wall and bawling like a baby, along with probably another hundred guys.
“Man, it felt right — all of these weird guys, like me, standing together looking at the names on the wall and slapping each other on back. And happy just to be together. No words, just tears.”
Vietnam veteran LEE SMITH, portfolio manager at Champaign’s Cozad Asset Management: “I have never been to the actual memorial in D.C., but a few years ago there was a downsized replica of the wall that was traveling around the country. They stayed a few days at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet and I signed up to volunteer working shifts.
“What I remember most was that the people that visited were very somber. It was like being at a funeral. There were many younger families visiting and they were trying to explain to their kids just what the war and the memorial were about. Many families needed help finding the panel that had the name of a relative.
“I remember comforting a former sergeant who was very emotional when he found the panel he was searching for and told me that he lost 20 men that day. I was wearing my jungle fatigue jacket and remember little kids asking their parents if I was a soldier.
“Needless to say, it was a very intense experience for me as a former combat soldier.”
After 323 wins and six national championships — both college football records at the time — Alabama’s Bear Bryant hangs up his houndstooth hat. He closes out his career in style — winning 21-15 in the Liberty Bowl against Mike White’s Illini.
RICHARD RYLES, who led the ’82 Illini in carries: “Throughout the week, we heard all the tales — about him fighting a bear in order to garner him the nickname, how he made all men who played under him tough as nails.
“However, the 1982 Illini were an irreverent bunch, with most of us hailing from Illinois, Florida and California. We took it as a personal challenge to defeat the Bear in his last game. We knew going in that this game would be the biggest in Liberty Bowl history.
“We honestly believed that Alabama was unprepared for the brand of West Coast offense we played. We felt they couldn’t match up with Tony Eason and our passing game. At that time, the SEC was still known as a running conference — 5 yards a pop and a cloud of dust.
“We learned early on that good athletes transcend systems — and Alabama had plenty. Nevertheless, what I remember most about the Alabama players was their unassuming, businesslike manner. Much like the Alabama teams of today, they weren’t into the celebration; they were the score-a-touchdown and act-like-you’ve-been-there type. We were a bit more ostentatious and celebratory and so it made for a perfect match for the fans.
“After the game, Coach White admonished us to keep our heads up to rejoice in the experience — because sometimes, the cosmos allow a legend to smell his roses. Little did we know that those words would prove prophetic, with Bear Bryant passing just (a month) after the game.”
Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ funnyman John Belushi, who once spent the better part of a semester crashing on the couch of a Springfield Avenue apartment where future wife Judy Jacklin and fellow UI undergrad Suze Orman lived, is pronounced dead at 33.
UI grad and former SNL cast member PAUL BRITTAIN: “He could do so much without saying a word. My all-time favorite might be his samurai character from ‘Saturday Night Live.’ I was probably 10 or 11 when I first saw reruns of the original SNL cast and those samurai sketches were my immediate favorites.”
UI grad STEPHEN TOBOLOWSKY, who has 279 acting credits (and counting) to his name: “It was his introduction of absolute chaos and destruction into every skit — his Samurai was just the messenger. And I think why it was so hilarious is that all of us at that age and time — late 20s, early 30s — were feeling so chaotic and lost in our lives.
"We didn’t want to work at the 'drug store.' We had no direction but we were old enough to where we should have been in charge. We all felt like dummies. John captured that frustration and anger and put it into his characters. We loved him for it.”
Comedian PAULA POUNDSTONE: “He had a quality of a badly behaved student who disrupted the classroom on a regular basis, but that, even the do-gooder kids couldn’t help themselves from laughing at his antics. I loved seeing him in the killer bee suit.
"If the USPS ever honors SNL with a stamp, it should be just John Belushi in the killer bee suit.”
Illini legend and then-Bears owner George Halas hires a Dallas Cowboys assistant as head coach. Or Da Coach, as Mike Ditka comes to be known.
GARY FENCIK, the franchise's all-time leader in tackles and interceptions: "My first impression of Mike Ditka was from the speech he gave when he met with the players for the first time. This was my third head coach in seven years and he was the first to list the goals of the organization — to win the NFC Central, to win the NFC and to get to and win the Super Bowl.
"He then said that half of the people he was addressing wouldn’t be there when we got there!
"I remember looking at the Super Bowl roster and calculating that there had been a two-thirds turnover from the time he gave the speech to the team that played in New Orleans."
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Bears great DAN HAMPTON: “Sure, 1984 and '85 were amazing years but '82 was the ground floor where we got on the train. It was a lot of incredibly hard work — amazing two-a-days full of hitting in a camp that was very violent, very brutal, but paved the way for the greatness to come.
“1982 was kind of an awakening in that the Bears had not been good for 40 years and now, a core group of players desperately wanted recognition and relevance. Ditka fueled that.”