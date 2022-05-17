CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County’s history museum is having a birthday. There will be celebrations, and, yes, there will be cake.
It’s been 50 years since the museum opened.
The work of the museum board, volunteers, interns, members and donors will be celebrated. The museum will hold an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, a history talk on “The Life of Able Harwood” will be presented.
Saturday will include a full day of activities, including an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a popcorn truck, lemonade shakeups, a history walk on the historic theaters of Champaign at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and a history walk in downtown Champaign at noon and 4 p.m. Tickets are required for both history walks.
Birthday cake will be available all day.
Museum board member Ian Wang said the museum serves three primary functions:
• Conserving history and artifact collection
• Researching the history of items
• Dissemination of that information by publication, talks and radio programs.
Wang said much of the information has been digitzed and is available to the public.
“The pandemic was an influential factor, so we put those recordings online,” Wang said. “Most of our collections have been digitized. If people go to our website, they can search the collections.”
Founded in 1972, the museum is, fittingly, housed at the county’s oldest documented commercial structure, the Cattle Bank, built in 1857, at 102 E. University Ave. It was originally located at the Wilber Mansion at 907 W. University Ave.
Wang said the museum won several awards recently, including Small Museum of the Year, selected by the Illinois Association of Museums, as well as awards of excellence for exhibitions, conservation and community partnership.
Museum board President T.J. Blakeman said the museum does not have a dedicated revenue stream such as tax dollars.
“We rely on ... our donors, members and friends to support our efforts,” Blakeman said.
The museum has completed a couple of needed projects, including roof replacement for the Cattle Bank and Oakley Building as well as repaving the parking lot.
He said other needs include about $10,000 a year in ongoing maintenance of the Cattle Bank, overhaul of the gift shop and replenishing the inventory, estimated to cost $7,500, and new boxes and archival supplies for rehousing the museum’s delicate collection of objects, estimated to cost $2,000 a year.