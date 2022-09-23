POTOMAC — Like every town, Potomac has its shining moments and others draped in tragedy. Good and bad, it’s still important to remember a community’s history. So say members of the Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club.
The club is undertaking a project to make sure people realize some of the highlight (and lowlight) moments of the Vermilion County town’s past as well as its notable characters.
Called Artesian Anecdotes, it features signs throughout the town that detail the history of various locations, accompanied by a historic photo. The Artesian reference comes from the town’s Artesian wells. The nickname of the now-closed high school was the “Potomac Artesians.”
“For example, the bank has a pretty long history,” club President Angie Walsh said. “A sign tells about the Rices, who founded the bank.”
Another spot is the former location of the Artesian Hotel, now the site of a shed owned by the Walsh family.
The hotel was the site of the murder of the hotel owner and the wounding of his brother by a man who was fed up with their bullying of him.
Another site highlights the location of the town’s first school.
“Every town has a history, and I think it’s important to illustrate that, especially for some of the younger people in town,” Walsh said.
Walsh said when she attended a meeting of the Potomac Village Board to inform them of the club’s plans, the Potomac eighth-grade teacher and her class happened to also be present.
“(The teacher) commented that she liked the idea for it for her class,” said Walsh, who herself is a retired second-grade teacher.
The club is in the process of erecting the signs throughout town, and once the project is completed, the club will create a map indicating where all the Artesian Anecdotes signs can be viewed.
Potomac personalitiesIn addition to the historic sites project, the club is also highlighting the community’s notable residents, past and present.
The David Judy Park (named after a Potomac native who was killed in the Vietnam War), located across from the post office, was co-created by the garden club and the village. Signs will be affixed to a fence at the park telling about some of the town personalities — “interesting stories of people who lived or maybe still live in Potomac,” Walsh said.
One example is Margaret Harper, who was the chief of the Army Nurse Corps in 1941. Harper, who lived in Potomac in the 1960s, was awarded a Bronze Star in World War II.
Other personalities will include a beloved teacher, authors and the Potomac basketball team that in 1949 beat the state’s No. 1-ranked team, Danville, for the regional championship.
There will be room for about 40 Potomac personalities on the fence.
The club welcomes additional sponsors of the personalities signage.