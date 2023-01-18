HOMER — There are a couple of theories on where the town of Homer got its name.
One stems from the ancient author of the same name who wrote “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey.” Another stems from an old-time saying about Homer being homelike.
Insights on that and many other historical aspects of the village just west of the Champaign-Vermilion county line will be part of a series of talks by former Mayor Ray Cunningham and Molly Spencer-Shoaf, who collaborated on a two-volume book set on the town’s history. The first talk, focusing on the village’s beginnings, is set for tonight.
Cunningham, who serves as president of the Homer Historical Society, said the ancient Greek poet was the favorite author of Michael D. Coffeen, who originally platted Homer in 1837 at the site of a mill on the Salt Fork of the Vermilion River.
“He saw the opportunity to put a store in the location of old Homer,” Cunningham said.
The village’s population reached 150 by 1855. That’s the year nearly the entire town picked up and moved 1.5 miles south because that’s where the new railroad was put in.
“The economic opportunity was going to elude them” if they didn’t move, Cunningham said. “It’s the same with the interstate. Transportation is really the driver of commerce in towns.”
One stubborn physician, Dr. Hess, refused to move to the new town because he had built a brick house in the original Homer two years earlier. He changed his mind in 1837.
“He was kind of a cantankerous person,” Cunningham said, noting that Hess eventually settled in and helped to found a church in Homer.
Part 1 of the history series, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at Homer Village Hall, will focus on “The Grand Prairie-Settlement to 1855.” Printed materials will be provided to those attending. A $5 donation is suggested to cover the cost of printing handouts.
The sessions will be held bi-weekly. The Feb. 1 talk will focus on “The Move to the Prairie and the Civil War, 1855-1865.”
Cunningham’s focus on Feb. 15 will be “The Post-Civil War Prosperity, 1865-1880,” while on March 1, he will touch on “The Golden Age of Homer, 1880-1899.”
Cunningham said there will likely be six more sessions in the future.
“We probably will run those again in the fall or winter. The demand has been really good,” Cunningham said, noting that people would like to be able to view the talks online, but that won’t be possible, “at least initially.”
When Homer was platted, it was a time when people were beginning to move out to the prairie, due in large part to John Deere’s invention of the self-scouring plow. Dirt wouldn’t adhere to the polished metal, making it far more effective.
“People were gobbling up the land on the prairie,” Cunningham said. “Before the new-plow invention, it would take teams of oxen to bust the prairie sod.”
When the decision was made to create the new Homer, 35 buildings, all but three of them houses, were moved, and neighbor helped neighbor.
“They used sledges and pulled them by oxen,” Cunningham said. “A home at that time was rather a smaller affair than what we think of today. They had just a few rooms. They were cabins, essentially.”
They were little houses on the prairie.
In those days, it was better to live in or near timber because the prairie was viewed as rather dangerous.
“They allowed their cattle to roam free out on the prairie, but there was always hazards of wildlife,” Cunningham said. “It was very difficult, but land values eventually went up. This was frontier at that time. More people were moving west looking for land.”
Cunningham, who holds a master’s degree in American history, said Spencer-Shoaf did most of the research for their books after he taught her the methodology, and he did the writing.
“We still work on (the town’s history) ... because new sources arrive and we chase down information across the United States from people who settled here and moved west,” he said.
You can sign up for the Homer history sessions by emailing raycunn@gmail.com, going to the Homer Historical Society’s Facebook page (@Homer HistoricalSociety) or calling the Homer Community Library at 217-896-2121. Space will be limited to 14 people.