URBANA — Kermit Harden was exhausted as he sat down for dinner in November 2014 during a trip to Thionville, France, along with his wife, son and the rest of Urbana’s Sister City delegation.
The 89- year-old World War II veteran received a hero’s welcome upon his arrival the day before. Sixty years earlier, Harden was among the troops who swept through the city near the borders of Luxembourg and Germany, liberating the towns from German control.
To the residents of Thionville and other cities in the area, Harden and the other U.S. troops were saviors.
Little did he know, he’d soon owe his own life to the people of Thionville.
“We went in and sat at the head table,” said Harden’s widow, Ann, “and he collapsed on my shoulder with what they call almost a complete cardiac arrest.
“That’s how we got to know the French people.”
Harden was having a heart attack. Luckily, a doctor was in attendance to administer CPR.
“He definitely stopped breathing, and it definitely seeped into my mind that he might not recover,” said Harden’s son, Andy. “We were definitely lucky to get him back. We’ve got to thank the French for that.”
Harden was taken to a hospital in Metz, where he stayed for a few days before spending the next four weeks at a hospital in Thionville. Pierre Cuny, a doctor and the current mayor of the Thionville, checked on him regularly.
When the Hardens spoke about missing Thanksgiving, a holiday meal from a nearby restaurant was delivered to them. The city paid for his medical care, and when Andy and Ann tried to pay for the hotel rooms they stayed in for almost a month, they were told it was already paid for.
Harden lived for another five years before passing away at age 94.
To Ann, the experience following her husband’s heart attack strengthened the bond between the two cities.
“Our family feels very strongly about the French people,” Ann said, “especially Dr. Kuny.
“They loved him. They thought of him as the American soldier. They said, ‘We wouldn’t have a city like we have now if it hadn’t been for you guys.’”
✽ ✽ ✽ ✽ ✽
Andy Harden didn’t grow up hearing about his father’s heroics. In fact, Kermit Harden didn’t like to speak about his time in the war much at all in the decades after it ended.
The memories were too painful. When Andy was a kid, he said his father would wake up screaming in the middle of the night sometimes.
Andy always knew his father as a respected member of the community, of course. Harden was a career educator after leaving the military. He began his career after the war, serving as principal of an American school in Paris, and eventually served as Urbana’s superintendent from 1975-83.
As for the medals his father earned in the war, Andy had no concept of how impressive they were. Only later did he find out their importance.
Harden won a Silver Star for commanding troops after his commanding officer was left incapacitated at a battle near Heddert, Germany. He received a Bronze Star for his valor in the Battle of the Bulge and a Purple Heart after he was injured by shrapnel shortly after arriving on the beaches of Normandy in 1944. He received a Prisoner of War medal after spending 45 days in captivity.
Harden also received the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian and military honor, for his role in the liberation.
“I just thought a lot of people had all of these medals,” Andy said, “but as you get older, you learn that’s not really true.”
As the years went on, Harden was able to muster the ability to speak more and more about the war.
For instance, on a trip to Germany, he searched for a specific well curb in the town of Nennig to show his family. For months during the war, his troop was left without heat and minimal food. At the end of the battle near Nennig, he trekked into town and sat on the curb after peeling off his shoes, his feet swelling up to two or three times their normal size. Doctors broached the possibility of amputating his frostbitten feet before ultimately deciding he could keep them.
As he showed his family the curb that accompanied such a horrifying memory, Harden was stoic.
“I don’t think he showed much” emotion, Ann said. “I think he just accepted life as it was.”
✽ ✽ ✽ ✽ ✽
It wasn’t solely the trauma that kept Harden from relaying his war stories. He was a genuinely humble and quiet man, friends and family say.
In a 2007 interview with WILL, Harden was asked if fighting in the war affected his life.
He paused for a few seconds.
“Oh, I suppose it did,” he said. “I’d never even thought about it. The only thing I used to tell people was, when you’d get all excited about things that weren’t going right, I would say, ‘Forget it. It’ll get better.’”
Anna Merritt knew Harden for decades, including her time on the Urbana school board, which overlapped with Harden’s time as superintendent, and with the Rotary Club.
Until he was honored in Thionville, Merritt had no idea of her friend’s heroism.
“If you would get him to talk about (Thionville honoring him), he would kind of chuckle,” Merritt said. “And you would wonder, ‘Why is he chuckling?’ And that goes back to his modesty. He just didn’t want to draw attention to himself. He was one of a whole lot of guys who participated in that and he might’ve thought, ‘I don’t deserve this.’ He never said that, but that’s the feeling I had.”
James Barham simply knew Harden as a popular man whom he regularly interacted with around the community and saw at the Esquire in downtown Champaign.
“He was just this wonderful person who everyone gravitated to,” Barham said. “He was just a great guy to sit down and talk to, but I never heard about his war history. He never brought this up.”
Last year, Barham conceived of an idea to have local musicians record themselves singing the song “Let it Be,” to encourage donations to Promise Healthcare and Champaign County Health Care Consumers. After that video was a success, a representative from the city of Urbana asked if he’d be interested in organizing a similar video for the Sister Cities program. The new video features singers and musicians from both Urbana and Thionville and encourages viewers to donate to the Refugee Center.
The video is dedicated to Harden. During the process, representatives from Thionville also announced they’d name a newly constructed street after him.
Of course, Harden wasn’t one to pursue this kind of honor. But two years after his death, seeing his name live on in both Thionville and Urbana is a special sight for his family.
“He never wanted any attention about his war effort,” his son said. “He just considered it his duty. He was never one to brag about anything. He never went looking for that kind of gratification. I think after the war, he was just happy to survive and was just like, ‘You’ve got to pay it forward. I’m lucky to be here, and I need to make things better for the rest of mankind.’”