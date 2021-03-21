Over the past year, one of the largest projects undertaken at the Champaign County History Museum was the organization of our library, which includes our collections of books, oversized flat files and vertical files, which are predominantly paper records.
Duplicates were removed from the library, damaged books were repaired and all types of materials were housed or rehoused in archival-friendly storage mediums. We also added call numbers to books and everything was cataloged, something we are still in the process of completing. Through this work, numerous unique items were discovered in the collection.
In the library, books were found with gift inscriptions from notable names in Champaign County history. We have an original copy of J.S. Lothrop’s 1870-71 Champaign County Directory, and inside, we found a gift inscription from Mathias Lane Dunlap.
Dunlap owned a large local orchard in the mid-to-late 19th century and was one of the inaugural members of the board of trustees of the University of Illinois, then known as the Illinois Industrial University.
Our copy of “An Illini Century” is signed by author Roger Ebert and dated 1968, one year after the book was published and just two years into his career as a film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times.
The museum’s oversized records still need a lot of work, but we did find a few items of note in our initial efforts to organize the collection.
In 1860, the Lyman Gere house in Urbana was auctioned off following the death of Gere, brother of Asa, John and James — all Champaign County pioneers. In our flat files, we came across a notice of this auction. This poster would have been displayed in public places to advertise the auction.
In our vertical files, we found a small collection of genealogy materials accompanied by some family letters from the 19th century. The correspondence was mostly between a mother and her son, Oscar, and daughters, Katie and Marcia, of the Chapin family, who moved to Urbana sometime in the mid-19th century. The letters from Oscar were written from a Civil War battlefield and were aimed at calming the fears of his mother, who was undoubtedly concerned.
The letters exchanged between daughters and mother were from the late 1870s and early 1880s. They lived in Arkansas and later Kansas, with Oscar, and corresponded with their mother about the difficulties of living away from home.
Perhaps the most interesting item discovered in this collection was a poem or song titled “Revolutionary Tea” that appears to be dated 1776. The museum is in the process of researching this document to hopefully discover its origins and verify the date.
The lines of the poem are about the tea tax the British monarchy imposed on Colonial Americans in 1773 and the colonists’ symbolic response to this perceived injustice through the famed Boston Tea Party.
These examples are just a small sample of the great collections we have (and are rediscovering) at the Champaign County History Museum.
As we continue to organize our library and other collections, we will undoubtedly find more treasures from our county’s past. If you are interested in seeing what other parts of local history we uncover, follow us on Facebook or check out our website at champaign