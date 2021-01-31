Issues, insights, icons and what's on the itinerary this week
Black history will soon be more than just a 28-day celebration in schools across Illinois.
An education equity bill co-sponsored by state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, and passed this month by state legislators calls for revamping schools’ social studies curriculum, to put more emphasis on Black history and the contributions of other underrepresented groups.
The change is long overdue, educators say. Among those applauding it: Parkland College Dean of Students Marietta Turner, who still remembers what she didn’t learn in social studies class.
“Back in the late ’50s through the late ’60s, the history books had few references to Black people. The books had descriptions of slavery, complete with drawings of slaves on the auction blocks and daguerreotype photos of slaves in the fields or outside their cabins on the plantation.
“We learned in brief paragraphs about Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Nat Turner, Marcus Garvey and George Washington Carver. I went searching on my own as a teenager and found out why, ‘I’m Black and I’m Proud.’
“Mind you, we were taught about our bondage, but not our creativity, curiosity and contributions. Learned on my own about inventors — Alexander Miles, Sarah Boone and Garret Morgan. We weren’t told about researchers — Dr. Percy Julian or Dr. Charles Drew. No one put pioneer role models such as biochemist Marie Maynard Daly or NASA research mathematician Katherine Johnson in the history books.
“It is my sincere desire that we give future generations hope, by showing them what’s possible and celebrate individuals, such as COVID-19 research scientist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, whose contributions impact our society.”
Three other area educators weigh in on the curriculum changes coming to Illinois classrooms:
RANA HOGARTH
UI associate professor of history
“In elementary school, I wish I had learned far more about reality and nuance that attended the development of our nation. I think there was an unfortunate impulse to ignore the fact that North America, and what would become the United States, was a multi-racial space defined by tensions, conflict and at times collaboration.
“Moreover, there has been an impulse to isolate U.S. history as if it was not connected with the larger world.
“So, for example, I think teaching students about the links between the Haitian Revolution, the expansion of the early Republic through the Louisiana Purchase and the American response to the success of the Haitian Revolution would only be beneficial.
“I certainly wish I had learned about the interconnectedness of the world at a young age. I had to wait for AP U.S. history for that.
“In a nutshell, Black History and American History are intertwined. We need more than just a month. We should really see this as an and, not an ‘or or but’ situation. Perspectives in history matter.”
ALICIA GEDDIS
Danville schools superintendent
“Having served on the Black History Task Force for (the Illinois State Board of Education), I was thrilled to see an effort to change the way we teach Black history.
“We are in desperate need of a deeper and more comprehensive history of Black and Brown individuals — that does not begin with slavery. I believe that this is why I am drawn to the genetic research on Mitochondrial Eve and the science that we are all bound by a common ancestor.
“I certainly did not learn this information in school. A deeper worldview is necessary for all of our students to become citizens who can accept and understand differences in historical perspectives.”
CHRIS SPAN
UI professor of education policy, organization and leadership
“To paraphrase famed writer James Baldwin, the history of America is the history of the African American in America.
“It is a history that provides a lens and medium for us to revisit who we were, what we did and how our thoughts and actions make us who we are today.
“It’s a history I wish I had prior to college because it is so foundational to the history of this nation. Learning the history of Black America affords everyone the opportunity to enhance their knowledge, skills, disposition and strategies to effectively become informed citizens empathetic to intentionally democratizing America.”
Directors' Cuts
We asked the directors of four films about African American icons: What’s the part of your subject’s story that you didn’t know about going into the project but wound up finding the most inspiring or intriguing?
‘TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM’ (2019)
By TIMOTHY GREENFIELD-SANDERS, who directed the documentary on the Pulitzer-winning novelist and first Black woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature
“Forty years ago this month, Toni Morrison visited my studio for a portrait. It was the beginning of a long and trusting friendship that ultimately culminated in my documentary about her life.
“What I distinctly remember was her confidence — because it’s something that most people, even celebrities, don’t often possess. Through our years together and especially during the making of the film, I’ve come to understand that she had this same confidence in her artistic mission. This brilliant sense of knowing herself and her high regard for her own work drove her successful life’s project to free the English language of the White gaze and change the literary canon forever.
“Toni went on to win practically every literary award possible, including the Nobel Prize. In our film, we explore that astonishing history, but we also present the full person — the single mother of two boys, the highly influential editor at Random House who opened doors for so many great and underappreciated writers.
“Toni once said about Shakespeare that, ‘He knows, or senses, or digs up so much truth about human beings.’ It’s true of Toni Morrison, as well. She had a unique understanding of humanity, bad and good. She is part of the pantheon of the greatest writers of fiction — Faulkner, Virginia Woolf, Gabriel Garcia Marquez. But I think most importantly, Toni Morrison opened up the Black experience to all readers.”
‘MARSHALL’ (2017)
By REGINALD HUDLIN, director of the film that cast Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall, the first African American U.S. Supreme Court Justice
“Thurgood Marshall has always been one of my greatest heroes. One of my favorite stories about him is from the start of his career.
“When he was denied admission to the University of Maryland Law School, he went to Howard Law School, where he ended up training under the best possible legal minds, who shaped the future of his career.
“As soon as he graduated, he sued the law school that wouldn’t admit him because of race — and won. That is a perfect example of the courage and vengefulness I admire.”
‘JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE’ (2020)
By DAWN PORTER, director of the award-winning documentary about the late civil-rights activist and U.S. Congressman from Georgia
“I was able to travel around the country with the Congressman for the better part of a year. During that time, I observed him in a variety of circumstances, both public and private.
“The one consistent thing I observed was the Congressman’s sense of optimism. He firmly believed America would live up to the promise of democratic ideals.
“I found this remarkable, given all that he had experienced and seen in his long career. He was unwavering in his belief that we all need to participate in creating what he called the ‘Beloved Community’ — a community of individuals united in their belief in equality.”
‘RAY’ (2004)
By TAYLOR HACKFORD, nominated for best director for casting that year’s winner of the Academy Award for Best Actor, Jamie Foxx, as R&B legend Ray Charles
“I spent 13 years trying to get ‘Ray’ made, and another two-plus years shooting and editing it. Actually, this was a gift, because it gave me years to spend with Ray Charles, who was not only a genius artist, but also a uniquely complicated and intelligent man.
“There were so many amazing elements to his life, but Ray wouldn’t just serve his history to me on a platter — he made me work to uncover the nuances and motivations that made him tick. If I presented him with a theory, and it was untrue, he would immediately shoot it down, but if I put forward my point of view about his experiences and behavior that were true — regardless of how painful they were or how bad they made him look — he’d nod his head, signifying ‘You’re on the right path.’
“I came to believe that the single, most defining moment of Ray Charles’ life was the accidental death of George, his little brother, which he witnessed when he was 6 years old. Little Ray just stood there watching his 4-year-old brother drown in his mother’s wash tub, and I’m convinced that this trauma was the defining moment of his life — not only did he develop juvenile glaucoma and go blind nine months later, but he spent the rest of his life trying to prove through his music that he was worthy of being the sole surviving son.
“When I put this theory forward to Ray, he didn’t shoot it down — that’s why it became the subtextual catalyst for my film. Ray Charles ‘saw’ the film before he died and loved it — the best possible review I could ever hope for.”
Local Legends
As local music makers go, they didn’t come any more beloved (or busier) than Willie Thomas Summerville, who played tuba with the Marching Illini, led a choral performance at the Vatican and directed Urbana High’s choir at the famed Carnegie Hall.
The choirmaster at St. Luke CME for more than 50 years, Mr. Summerville taught music in both C-U school districts and worked for the UI’s Department of African-American Studies until his death in 2017.
Shandra Summerville lists three lessons she learned from growing up as the daughter of Willie and Valerian Summerville:
1. Faith must be your foundation in order to succeed.
2. We expect you to do your best, no matter what.
3. Your community extends beyond the neighborhood you live in.
What's happening: The week ahead
MONDAY
A Zoom double feature worth your while: At 6 p.m., Sam Smith, Krannert Center’s director of civic engagement and social practice, kicks off a series of Parkland College-sponsored talks on the topic of “Health and Wellness in the Black Community” with a one-hour presentation on “Kwanzaa Principles: Relevant All Year Long.”
At 7, the Urbana City Council meets to discuss a “Resolution Committing to End Structural Racism and Achieve Racial Equity,” authored by Ward 3 representative Shirese Hursey, daughter of Urbana’s first African American council member, Paul Hursey Sr.
TUESDAY
Spirit Week continues at Garden Hills Academy, with students and staff decked out in “career attire” for Professional Day. Rounding out the week: Wednesday’s Afrocentric Day, Thursday’s HBCU/College Day and Friday’s Rep Your Culture Day.
Elsewhere in Unit 4, it’s also Day 2 of Booker T. Washington STEM Academy‘s week-long celebration of self-love, focusing on the Black is Beautiful movement. The school will devote the rest of the year to Black history, with a new theme every week.
WEDNESDAY
Happy World Read Aloud Day. Rantoul’s J.W. Eater Junior High will mark the occasion with a virtual assembly in the morning, with the entire student body participating in a read aloud of “The Undefeated,” by Kwame Alexander and Kadir Nelson, followed by discussions in individual classrooms.
THURSDAY
If it’s Thursday, it’s HBCU Day at Urbana Middle School. The year-long initiative includes an overview and resources available about historically Black colleges and universities, read during morning announcements.
FRIDAY
The highlight of Black History Month Day 5: the 8:30 a.m. reveal of the winning essays, poems, songs, drawings, paintings, sculptures and mixed and multimedia entries in the UI College of Education-sponsored Martin Luther King Jr. Creative Expressions Competition, open to students in grades 2-12.