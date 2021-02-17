RANTOUL — The Tuskegee Airmen — the all-Black band of fighter pilots who distinguished themselves in World War II and had their beginnings at Chanute Air Force Base — will be recognized by the dedication of a boulevard in their honor Saturday.
The 2 p.m. ceremony will be held outdoors in front of Rantoul Business Center, 601 S. Century Blvd. In the event of bad weather, it will moved inside the business center. Masks and social distancing are required.
Rantoul Trustee Sam Hall said speakers will include Mayor Chuck Smith, representatives of the NAACP and local veterans, among others. The American Legion will provide a color guard.
The name will be designated on the portion of Century starting near the business center at the corner of Veterans Parkway, and extending south to Chandler Road. Fittingly, the tract is located on the former base.
“I think it’s a great way to honor an incredible part of our history,” Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said. “Rantoul is very proud of its association as the birthplace of the Tuskegee Airmen. This is certainly an appropriate time to honor their contributions in serving our nation.”
An event set in March that was to have included members of the group’s Chicago DODO chapter had to be called off due to the pandemic.
The first unit of the Tuskegee Airmen, the 99th Pursuit Squadron, was formed at Chanute Field to train support personnel before all operations were moved to Tuskegee, Ala., where most of the pilots were trained.
Harold Rapier, president of the Chicago DODO chapter, said a segregated base for the Airmen had to be found so they could receive flight training. The chapter is named after the dodo — a bird that lost its ability to fly — because just like the dodo, the Airmen were not allowed to fly after World War II, not gaining the ability to pilot commercial flights until nearly 20 years later.