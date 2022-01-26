CHAMPAIGN — This month arrived with a horrific significance for A. Mark Neuman.
The son of the late Rabbi Isaac Neuman — who was a survivor of six Nazi concentration camps — the younger Neuman recalls January 1942 as the start of mass extinctions at Auschwitz concentration camp and transports to slave labor camps — which later included the transport and slave labor of his father and uncle.
Thursday marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a date set aside to memorialize the 6 million Jews murdered by Nazi Germany.
While Jan. 27, 1945, was the day Auschwitz was liberated, Neuman said it’s also important to remember that this month marks the 80th anniversary of the beginning of large-scale transports to Auschwitz, where most people were killed soon after they arrived.
Erez Cohen, executive director of Illini Hillel, said the recent hostage crisis at a synagogue in the Dallas-Fort Worth area serves as a reminder that anti-semitism is still alive, “and Jewish people around the world and also in our country are still experiencing a lot of hatred.”
It’s also a reminder of how important it is for all people to call out hatred as they see it, and to “be upstanders instead of bystanders,” Cohen said.
“When people speak hate, they need to speak up against it,” he said. “And we shouldn’t wait for someone else to do it.”
A. Mark Neuman, a business and government consultant who has a home in Urbana, said his father was able to continue finding the goodness in humanity despite the evil he encountered during the war.
If his father could do that, he asks, what excuse do other people have who turn away from their neighbors and communities?
“Every day of his life was about encouraging people to connect with their neighbors, especially neighbors who were different from they were,” Neuman said.
Rabbi Isaac Neuman, who retired from Sinai Temple of Champaign-Urbana, was born in Poland and died in Champaign in 2014. Among the Nazi concentration camps he survived were Auschwitz and Mauthausen.
In the years since his father’s death, A. Mark Neuman said he’s continued to learn more about what happened to him and others sent to concentration camps.
Lately, he said, he’s been focused on the timeline and the numbers, among them 1.3 million people sent to Auschwitz, 1.1 million killed there and 1 million of them Jews.
When he hears people compare situations to Auschwitz or refer to “another holocaust,” Neuman said that indicates to him that they really don’t understand the evils of the Holocaust under Nazi Germany.
“Germany was the most advanced society in the world, and the idea that they used the latest technology for the purpose of evil, that was frightening,” he said.
It’s not just his father’s survival that was heroic, Neuman said.
It was also his determination to educate people about “what this was,” he said: “That determination to tell that story, that’s heroic.”
Neuman recalled his father saying the minute he and his younger brother, Yosef, arrived at Auschwitz in August 1943, they realized they would have to show themselves to be useful to the Nazis or “go up the smokestacks.”
They identified themselves as skilled metal workers, Neuman said.
His father wound up working as slave labor for four years, including at three other concentration camps prior to Auschwitz, before he was found by members of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Cavalry Group on May 6, 1945, at Ebensee, a subcamp of Mauthausen concentration camp, Neuman said. His uncle was killed after he was injured just a month before the liberation of Mauthausen, he said.
Neuman said his father was branded with the number 143945 at Auschwitz-Birkenau II, digits he said were related to IBM’s Deutsch Hollerith Maschinen Gesellschaft punch-card technology and card-sorting systems, which enabled the SS “to quickly, efficiently identify and register, then transport and murder.”
While his father was still living, Neuman said, “we didn’t realize the numbers tattooed on his arm were part of the Hollerith system.”
Concentration camps were either killing centers or locations of the slave labor that was a strategic asset for the Nazis, he said.
“It makes me much more conscious about slave labor going on today and the importance of combating slave labor and trafficking,” he said.
Illini Hillel has organized a virtual International Holocaust Remembrance Day program for the community beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday.
It will include local leaders speaking and stories shared by Holocaust survivors and their family members.
The program on Zoom is free and open to all. To register, go to illinihillel.org/weremember.
Cohen said this virtual program is being held instead of what was planned to be the inaugural U.S. showing in Champaign of an exhibit by the Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the exhibit in Champaign has been postponed until April.