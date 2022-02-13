ST. JOSEPH — Anthony Laubscher was sitting with staff and a few customers at The Ribcage barbecue restaurant in downtown St. Joseph, waiting for the evening rush.
Wearing a ball cap and sporting his long chin whiskers, the friendly entrepreneur talked about starting a restaurant during a pandemic. Not an ideal time to do so.
Thousands of eateries went under — the victim of COVID-19 restrictions.
Don’t tell that to Laubscher, the hands-on co-owner of the business with wife Jennifer and Matt and Sheri Walsh.
It’s hard to miss the new place on Main Street, which opened in September. Laubscher said St. Joseph is a good place to do business, to live and raise a family. It must be. There are few vacant homes.
The town could use a building boom, another subdivision or two.
“It’s a great community, honestly,” Laubscher said. “The people seem to be very loyal. I also have AJ’s Station (an auto repair shop). It seems like we have a pretty loyal following at the shop.”
The village a little more than 10 miles due east of Champaign-Urbana is set to mark its 150th anniversary this year.
Known for its schools, the village is a good place to live, say those who reside there.
“It’s a solid farming community that’s transitioned to a bedroom community,” said resident historian Greg Knott, who knows a great deal about the village’s past and present.
His father, Jack, was chairman of the town’s centennial celebration in 1972 — back when towns tended to celebrate their hallmark anniversaries with greater flourish.
On Tuesday night, the village board convened with all hands on deck. Among the topics during the hourlong meeting was adding a license-plate reader — at a cost of $2,500 a year — to go along with one the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is set to install.
The sheriff’s office provides police protection for the village.
In the wake of the recent snowstorm, the board also discussed expansion of its snow routes to ease the snow-removal process. That will mean an extra expense to the village plus extra work for its employees, but village leaders think it will be worth it.
The municipal building is also used for other community events. A box filled with bingo cards at a side table bore witness to that.
It’s a village where new business is not afraid to move in. Philo Exchange Bank opened a branch on North Main Street last fall, across the street from the Busey Bank branch office that closed in November.
The Philo bank is looking for a more permanent location. Gifford State Bank and Longview Bank also operate branches in St. Joseph.
‘It holds onto you’Wyldewood Cellars winery runs a successful downtown business while working on a new 4,000-square-foot processing facility.
Like many small towns, it’s not a place where job-producing industries choose to locate. One estimate indicates 90 percent of workers commute to C-U or Danville for employment.
To outsiders, St. Joseph is known largely for its schools and sports teams. Many know it for the large number of active and retired police officers who live in and around the town.
No one seems to know why law-enforcement types flock there. For retired state trooper Mike Voges, whose wife, Tami Fruhling-Voges, serves as village president, the reason was easy: family.
He likes to live where everybody knows his name.
“I think it’s cool (that) on a Saturday morning, you can come to a four-way stop and you might know the other three people stopped there,” Voges said.
Village Trustee Jim Wagner was store manager with Blain’s Farm and Fleet in several Midwestern cities before being assigned to manage the Urbana store in 2002. He and his wife, Jen, decided they wanted to raise their children in St. Joseph.
A native of Dixon, Wagner knows and prefers small-town living.
“I don’t care for large cities, to be honest with you,” Wagner said. “I absolutely love” St. Joseph. “I just don’t see us going anywhere else. There’s something about St. Joe that, once it’s got you, it holds onto you.”
Wagner started Wagner Signs and Apparel with his wife in 2007 and retired from Farm and Fleet in 2018. Jen Wagner is a member of the St. Joseph Grade School board. They are active in the community.
Great expectations Figures from the 2020 census show that St. Joseph’s population has declined from 3,967 in 2010 to 3,671 — a drop of nearly 300 people, something Fruhling-Voges believes is incorrect.
Fruhling-Voges and Wagner think the town is ready to grow. That won’t be easy right now, with the high cost of construction materials. The village board is preparing to send out bids for a new sewer plant that will raise its capacity by an additional 1,200 households.
The village hired an administrator, Joseph Hackney, last summer. Wagner said Hackney is working on incentives for development in St. Joseph.
If the population has declined, don’t blame the schools, residents say.
Brian Brooks, superintendent of St. Joseph-Ogden High School, said he believes parents’ great expectations of their children play a large role in students’ success in academics and extracurriculars ranging from the girls’ softball team to the We the People Constitution team. SJ-O’s sports teams are regularly among the tops in the area.
“I’ve always felt since I got here, the high expectations on the academic side of our schools is a big reason we’ve had a lot of success” in other areas, said Brooks, former head basketball coach at the school. “It bleeds over. The kids are used to the high expectations. Our kids are used to trying to meet those expectations. And we’ve had some great people over the years — coaches and sponsors in charge of those programs.”
He said the village’s schools “are in good shape.”
“We’ve kept them up to date over the years,” he said.
The school, built as St. Joseph High School in 1926, has had three additions — in 1964, 1976 and 2006. It became St. Joseph-Ogden in the mid-1960s, when students from Royal were also brought in.
St. Joseph Grade and Middle schools are in a separate district. The nearby Prairieview-Ogden school district is another separate district whose graduates from Flatville, Ogden and Royal attend either Rantoul, SJ-O or Armstrong-Potomac high schools.
“Our three communities are wonderful,” Brooks said of the high school district. “All three of them are very proud of their school.”
In the beginningFormation of the village of St. Joseph was a moving experience.
The first settlement sprouted up a mile-and-a-half south of the current village. A four-room log house contained a tavern and boarding house operated by Joseph Kelly, after whom the town was named. He must have been quite a guy. Not everyone gets “Saint” placed before their name.
The settlement became a favorite stopover on the judicial circuit for Abraham Lincoln and David Davis, whom Lincoln appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court as an associate justice.
The tavern also became the first post office, and Kelly was named postmaster. The post office was named “St. Joseph” after Kelly.
The village moved north to its current location with the building of the Danville-Urbana-Bloomington-Pekin Railroad, and the town drew its name from that of the post office.
“There were a number of buildings moved from the old location to the new location” in St. Joseph that are still used as homes, Knott said.
He remembers the centennial as a 5-year-old with his father, Jack, at the helm.
“In those days, centennials were a big thing,” he said.
As per custom, the men grew beards, and there were several days of activities, highlighted by a country music concert by Dottie West at the high school football field.
Knott’s children are eighth-generation St. Joseph residents. Knott inherited his love of history from his father.
The village, he said, has a lot going for it, including a solid church community and a number of organizations — among them, the American Legion, Scouts, Masonic Lodge and Women’s Club — all of which contribute to the community. Other attractions include the St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library, development of the Kickapoo Rail Trail and “long, stable leadership” in town.
“In 60 years, you’ve had four mayors,” Knott said, including Fruhling-Voges’ predecessor, B.J. Hackler, who served for 36 years. “And every single one of these people were all village board members” before becoming village president, “so you’ve had stability of that leadership, too. We’ve had good community leaders.”
‘Pretty much everything you need’Fruhling-Voges said the village’s passage of a referendum in the middle of the last decade to allow the sale of alcohol likely helped bring several additional restaurants to town, starting with Monical’s Pizza.
“We only have liquor licenses for restaurant sales other than your package liquor, which would be at the grocery store and two gas stations and a special license for the winery,” she said.
Downtown has few empty buildings, and the village’s grocery store is an IGA — a rarity for many towns of its size these days.
Brian Duffield, owner of BriBec Antique Emporium in St. Joseph, knows small towns. He and his wife live in tiny Flatville.
Working in the store Tuesday, Duffield, whose business is usually only open on weekends, said St. Joseph residents are careful, kind and courteous.
“There are so many people in this town who will go out of their way to help you,” he said. “When I watch the MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association) fill the boot (fundraiser) and the firemen stand in the middle of the street, not a single person drives past without putting money in the boot. And I know for a fact that some of the people have been past two or three times, and they still put money in the boot.”
Duffield said high school students walk past his business regularly, and he never has to worry about picking up trash.
“I never have to yell at them because they’re doing something silly out in front of the store. They’re very respectful,” he said. “It’s a small town. It’s got a lot of big things going for it.”
Fruhling-Voges said St. Joseph is a self-sustaining community. In addition to a Christie Clinic office downtown, there is a dentist.
“With us being a bedroom community, we have pretty much everything you need between the groceries, gas stations, doctor’s office, dentist,” Fruhling-Voges said.
Nora Maberry, president of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is active, sponsoring a number of activities, including an Easter egg hunt, the little prince and princess contest, and an annual banquet, where it names a citizen of the year, business of the year and organization of the year.
The chamber also awards an annual scholarship to a high school senior and sponsors a senior-citizen holiday dinner.
“This spring, the chamber will be offering luncheons called ‘lunch and learn’ where guest speakers will discuss issues facing business owners,” said Maberry, who also owns and edits the St. Joseph Record, an online news outlet.
Maberry said chamber membership comprises “a diverse number of local entrepreneurs.”
“Whether it is a local winery, restaurant or one of the many shops downtown, St. Joseph has something for everyone, and it’s the chamber’s job to help showcase that,” she said.
Tracie Trotter, who operates Wyldewood Cellars, said the winery has done well despite the pandemic. Witness the construction of a new production facility just down Lincoln Street from the tasting room.
“We have a lot of support from local people,” she said. “And by local, I mean within 25 miles. We have a lot of people who come off the interstate.”
Trotter said more people are planning their vacations around visiting different wineries and breweries.
The winery was started by her father, John Brewer, in Kansas as a means to make a quality, inexpensive wine. He learned the ropes from his friend Michael Martini, owner of Louis Martini Winery in California.
‘Best of both worlds’Trotter said one thing that would make St. Joseph better is for businesses and the village to work together more. She would also like to see a festival held downtown to support businesses, since the fall festival is held at the sports complex east of town.
Laubscher also knows small towns, having grown up in Cissna Park. After living in Urbana, he and his wife decided St. Joseph was a better place to send their daughter to school.
The Laubschers had a food truck before gutting the storefront property downtown and fixing it up.
There’s always a few drawbacks to any community. Laubscher doesn’t like the lack of downtown parking and the fact that gas prices in the village appear to be among the highest in the area.
To Fruhling-Voges, St. Joseph is “the best of both worlds.”
“We’re close enough to Champaign-Urbana that you can enjoy the aspect of a larger community, the university and everything that C-U has to offer, which is just 10-15 minutes away, but you still have the small-town feel ... in that you know your neighbors and the schools are great and you enjoy your local sports teams and cheer them on,” she said.
Joseph Kelly and Abe Lincoln couldn’t have imagined it.