Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.