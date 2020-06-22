There isn’t a Fireball Festival in Crescent City this year — the coronavirus pandemic saw to that — on the 50th anniversary of one of the scariest days in central Illinois history.
It was about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, 1970 — also a Father’s Day — that a 109-car Toledo, Peoria & Western Railway train suffered a partial derailment, fire and series of explosions that obliterated a large portion of downtown Crescent City.
Miraculously, no one in the Iroquois County community of about 650, about 55 miles northeast of Champaign, died in the series of mushroom-cloud-type explosions that followed through the morning.
There were nine separate blasts from nine separate tank cars loaded with liquified petroleum gas, or propane. Some 66 people were injured, most of them firefighters who were burned as the orange-and-yellow fireballs seared the nearby area and shot skyward.
“We were sleeping upstairs. We had one son at the time, Mother was pregnant and I heard the first explosion,” recalled Richard Gocken, 26 years old at the time and the operator of the town’s Amoco service station. “I had been in the Army a few years earlier and had been stationed in Germany. The first thing I thought of, subconsciously, was that the Russians were coming across Checkpoint Charlie (the crossing point between West and East Berlin during the Cold War).
“The original fireball, when I looked out the window, it basically tore the shade off. The whole yard was on fire. But by the time I got downstairs, it was out. It was just a flash.”
The explosion had sucked all the fuel out of the atmosphere and put itself out.
Gocken grabbed his wife and son, drove them to a spot far outside of town, and went to the Amoco station.
The rest of the town was quickly evacuated — the primary reason there were no deaths that day — leaving it to mostly volunteer firefighters from throughout central Illinois to contain the fires and explosions.
“If you look at that train wreck, where the tank cars exploded, it was like a mushroom,” said Gocken, who later served as Crescent City’s fire chief for 21 years. “It would go up and then over so that the area between (U.S.) 24 and maybe a half-block north of the wreck was saved. But outside of that and along 24, it took down all the block buildings.
“There was a lot of (propane) gas in the atmosphere, and it went so high up before it exploded. When it went up, it was like an atomic bomb going off. It went 150, 200 feet up into the air.”
Eighteen businesses were destroyed in the fire and explosions, including the town’s post office. Total damage to the community was estimated at $2 million, or about $13.5 million in today’s dollars.
As the tank cars exploded, “they would make like a missile” and move through the air or along the ground, Gocken said.
“One went from the tracks there, knocked down a big oak tree, a block building, took off the back of a house and ended up inside a house a block and a half away,” he said.
Crystal Rabe, a local business owner whose husband is the mayor of Crescent City, said she has an aerial photograph of her home shortly after the blasts.
“We’re four blocks away. We had a tanker that ended up probably two blocks further north in a field,” she said. “It had blown that far.”
Jim Ward, who served as mayor of Crescent City for 28 years, said a tank car blew apart and about a third of it “came down and scooped in our yard about 20 feet deep. It would have instantly killed anybody.”
“I was a Boy Scoutmaster at the time. We had been camping and came home Saturday afternoon. I had pup tents set up in our yard drying out. When the explosion happened, (Gocken’s) dad ran and got behind the pup tents, and the next thing you knew they were all gone. All there was was just stakes in the ground.”
Mark Rabe, who succeeded Ward as mayor three years ago, was 5 years old at the time of the accident.
“When the explosions happened, we headed about a mile outside of town until they told us we weren’t even safe a mile outside of town,” he recalled. “We went to stay with our grandparents for about a week until it was safe to come back.
“When we came back, there were total buildings gone, just holes in the ground. It looked like World War III.”
Gov. Richard Ogilvie, a World
War II Army vet who toured the town the morning after the explosions, said the sight reminded him of “towns I saw in France in 1944 and 1945; it looks like a bomb hit the town.”
The National Transportation Safety Board determined that the accident was caused by the failure of a journal box, or axle box, on the outside of one of the train’s tank cars.
Gocken said there was a report at the time that someone “saw flames coming out by the wheels of a car when they came out of Gilman
(7 miles to the west) and they tried to chase it down to get the train stopped. But they didn’t get it done.”
The derailment finally occurred as the 20th to 34th cars on the train left the rails soon after it crossed Colfax Street in Crescent City.
There will be no church services or memorials today in Crescent City to mark the 50th anniversary of the accident, although there was a small gathering of friends Saturday. Coronavirus precautions sidetracked the grand plans for another Fireball Festival this weekend.
“Jim (Ward) and I organized the first one,” Gocken said.
“It wasn’t a celebration,” Ward said. “It was a commemoration. We were just thankful that nobody got killed.”
“We’re going to have it next summer,” said Mark Rabe, the mayor. “It’s too bad that we couldn’t do it this year, but we’ll be back. We need to celebrate the spirit of this town.”