Top of the Morning, April 1, 2022
The experts have weighed in and given the Champaign County History Museum a prestigious honor.
For the first time, the facility at 102 E. University Ave. has been named Small Institution of the Year by the Illinois Association of Museums.
The announcement came during a virtual ceremony earlier this month. T.J. Blakeman, president of the museum’s board of trustees, knew ahead of time. He made sure to have staff, board members and supporters in the room for the announcement, with Champagne ready to be poured.
“We’re very excited about it,” Blakeman said.
Each year, members of IAM are allowed to nominate museums for the award. Blakeman entered the Champaign County History Museum.
”I don’t know how many we were up against,” Blakeman said.
The physical award is on the way to the museum. Blakeman plans to mention the honor when promoting the museum.
“We’re not just some little antique store. We’re telling great stories, and we’ve got great exhibits and a great group of volunteers and donors and members,” Blakeman said. “We’re going to use this and hopefully generate even more interest in local history at the museum.”
The folks handing out the honor were impressed with the museum.
“The transformation of this museum has been truly remarkable,” awards committee member Debbie Fandrei said. “To go from the brink of closing to such revitalized and professionalized collections, exhibits and programming initiatives almost never happens in the museum world. The fact that this museum did it in such a short time is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the museum staff and volunteers, as well as a tribute to Champaign County residents and their appreciation for local history and local institutions.”
Besides the Small Institution of the Year award, the Champaign County History Museum was also honored for Excellence in exhibits, conservation and community partnership.
The museum, located in the historic Cattle Bank building, is open Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Moving forward, Blakeman plans to keep submitting for awards.
”Every year, we’re doing outstanding work,” he said.
The museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary. It first opened at Champaign’s Wilber Mansion before moving to its current location in 1999.
