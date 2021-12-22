Top of the Morning, Dec. 22, 2021
It will be a few more years before the entire collection of News-Gazette archives will be available for public consumption, but the determined crew at Urbana Free Library is making progress.
Already, researchers from Krannert Art Museum and Girls Scouts of Central Illinois have tapped into what’s now online for recently completed projects.
“That makes us very happy,” said Donica Swann, director of archives and special collections at the library. “It was such a big collection that our first question was: ‘How are we going to get this to where people can start using it?’ In those cases, they were able to click on the index and use it, which was very exciting.”
A refresher: In summer 2020, Urbana Free Library took ownership of The News-Gazette’s vast archives — 50 file cabinets and 350 boxes — with the plan of one day allowing the public to browse in person. That might require more space and certainly more time.
“In a dream world, people would have access to walk in and look through the files,” Swann said. “Right now, our biggest goal is to get it online.”
Thanks to a concerted effort by Swann, Champaign County Historical Archives staff and student volunteers from the University of Illinois, many historical N-G offerings are online, including updates on the collection and indexing progress and digitalized newspaper clippings (links are included in this story at news-gazette.com).
The pandemic and sheer volume of archives — most of which are stored off-site at nearby Lincoln Square — have presented challenges, Swann said.
“The collections that we have (at Champaign County Historical Archives) that get the most use are the newspapers — the microfilm, the clippings that have information about so many different people and events and even buildings in the community,” Swann said. “This information is of highest research value, so getting it to where people can access it online is a really big goal for us.”