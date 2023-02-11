There’s an easy way for Urbana Free Library patrons to access decades of local history.
The News-Gazette’s entire archival collection — dating comprehensively to 1945 — was donated to the library in 2020. An exhibit displaying old mastheads, pictures and artifacts now greets passers-by on the second floor of the library outside of the Champaign County Historical Archives room.
“Since we’ve put it up, I’ve noticed quite a few people have stopped and taken a look at it,” archive librarian Shalini Smith said, noting that the exhibit was the idea of co-worker Sara Bennett.
The exhibit also details The News-Gazette’s early history dating to its origin as The Spirit of the Agricultural Press in the mid-19th century.
Stories and clippings from before 1945 are available as well, though not as consistently.
“Any time we’re open, people can request newspaper clippings, envelopes that we have,” Smith said. “Since we do have to grab it from our other building, we do ask that people give us a little bit of advance notice, and then there is an index online on our website for people who want to see which subjects might actually have envelopes.”
Other archival collections at the library include books, county records, maps, photographs and more.
“A lot of people do come to us with questions about different things,” Smith said. “With some of the different materials we got from (The News-Gazette), we can help them find what they’re looking for a little bit easier.”