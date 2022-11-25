Top of the Morning, Nov. 25, 2022
If you’re a fan of local history, you’ve probably gotten lost a time or two in the pages of old weekly newspapers. The ads, photos and news stories provide a fascinating peek into the everyday lives of people who came before us.
Thanks to a new project of the Champaign County History Museum, archived issues of the St. Joseph Record may soon be digitized so that anyone — around the block, or around the world — can access them for free, without a subscription. Digitizing is the process of scanning and moving physical documents online.
Dale Publications, publisher of the St. Joseph Record, Ogden Courier and Homer Enterprise, operated weekly papers in East Central Illinois from 1894 to 1980. The Champaign County Historical Archives at the Urbana Free Library has hard copies of all issues of the St. Joseph Record from Dec. 8, 1894, to July 31, 1980. The museum is working with the living descendants of the last owners/publishers, Robert and Barbara Butler, to raise money to digitize all of them.
Every dollar raised will digitize one page of a newspaper. CCHM manager Connor Monson estimates it will take nearly $30,000 to fully digitize The Record. As $10,000 milestones are reached, portions of the collection will be digitized through the Illinois Digital Newspaper Collection that already has a wonderful collection of Daily Illini and Urbana Courier newspapers. Once The Record is completely digitized, the museum hopes to digitize other papers from Champaign County.
To learn more about the Champaign County Newspaper Digitization Initiative or to donate, check out the CCHM’s website (champaigncountyhistory.org) or its Facebook page. Mary Butzow, chair of the St. Joseph Record initiative, will speak at the museum’s annual meeting Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available via Zoom, and both members and non-members are welcome to attend.
Oh, and … if you have an older friend or relative who’s a history buff, and they say they “don’t want a thing” for the holidays, making a donation in their name would also be a gift to future generations.
Longtime multimedia reporter Kathy Reiser is the author of Kathy’s Mailbag, which runs in full every Friday on news-gazette.com and in part in Saturday’s News-Gazette. Submit your questions here.