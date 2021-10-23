Top of the Morning, Oct. 23, 2021
Most of the 20,000 items in the Champaign County History Museum’s collection sit in an off-site storage unit, preserved but unseen by the community.
President T.J. Blakeman and the staff, interns and volunteers at the museum are doing their best to change that.
This week, the museum launched a website that currently contains photos of and information pertaining to 15,038 of those items.
“The fundamental thing that we do at the museum is maintaining that collection — growing it, cultivating it and using it to interpret and educate people,” Blakeman said. “But the hard part is that (people) rarely see the collection. Our exhibits might contain 10 or 15 objects at most, and the collection is expansive.
“Going all the way back to 2015, when we built the museum all the way back up, the goal was to give the public access to that collection.”
The website contains collections and catalogs, but it also features a section in which a user can push a button to see random objects, whether that’s an oil painting of then-Sen. William B. McKinley, an old wooden golf ball, or one of myriad items from The News-Gazette’s former headquarters in downtown Champaign.
Blakeman said some of the museum’s eight interns from the University of Illinois’ museum studies department are working on the project, and so are several volunteers as they photograph items and fill out the website with those currently in their possession while filing new items as they come in.
“We’ve had a really terrific run of the community bringing some really amazing things to the museum, so the collection has continued to grow,” Blakeman said. “We’ll just keep plugging along. As we bring (each item) back from our deep storage, which is all kept off-site, we’ll photograph those items and put them on” the website.