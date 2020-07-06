CHAMPAIGN — An early morning shooting at the Microtel Inn, 1615 Rion Drive, C, remained under investigation later Monday.
Champaign police said they were called to the hotel at 1:34 a.m. Monday on a report of shots heard.
Officers found evidence consistent with gunfire on the outside of the hotel and inside a room. Shortly after that, police were notified a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Preliminary investigation indicated there was a party inside a private room on the third floor of the hotel where several people had gathered. Gunfire ensued, striking the victims, and leading to property damage, police said.
Several shell casings were recovered from the hotel.
Police are asking any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance cameras to contact them.
Anyone with information about the shooting is also asked to contact police at 351-4545. Or contact Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.