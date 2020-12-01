CHAMPAIGN — The Housing Authority of Champaign County will be losing CEO David Northern Sr.
Northern said Monday he plans to take a new position he was offered this past September as president and CEO of the Housing Authority of the Birmingham (Ala.) District.
That agency’s board has approved negotiation points, and he agreed to take the job, Northern said. But final details about when he’ll leave his current job and start the new one haven’t yet been worked out, he said.
Northern said he plans to discuss that with the local housing authority board later this month.
His new job is a “great opportunity,” he said, but he wants to make sure the work that’s been started here continues to move ahead and that there’s a smooth transition in leadership.
“I don’t want to leave them in a lurch,” he said. “We’ve got a lot going on here.”
Northern, who has worked for more than two decades in the field of federal housing assistance programs, was named CEO of the local housing authority in February 2018.