CHAMPAIGN — More than two months after hundreds of units at the 42-building Champaign Park Apartments complex were condemned as uninhabitable, it remains undetermined how soon the displaced tenants will be able to return to their homes.
To date, the city has invested hundreds of hours in what was deemed an emergency situation in November and continues to absorb the ever-growing expense of hotel rooms for the displaced tenants.
As of Friday, there didn’t seem to be an immediate end in sight.
“The city is continuing to apply all of its resources and its focus, including our legal resources, to require the property owner to bring the properties up to code, because what we care about is whether the residents are living in safe and decent conditions,” City Manager Dorothy David said.
As of earlier this week, the city’s building-safety division had issued 21 plumbing permits for repairs in various buildings at the complex at 2106 W. White St., according to Assistant City Attorney Nancy Rabel.
As of Thursday, 29 buildings and 393 units remained condemned, she said. Since Dec. 24, condemnations had been lifted on eight units and zero buildings, though “these numbers can change on a daily basis,” Rabel said.
More than 50 families who had been living in condemned units are being put up in hotels at the city’s expense, and city staff members are delivering meals from Daily Bread Soup Kitchen daily to nearly all of those families, according to public works spokesman Kris Koester.
Where other displaced residents have gone, he said, “we’re not sure.”
The apartments were condemned for lack of heat and/or water and flooding issues.
While city officials began receiving calls from Champaign Park Apartments tenants in October about a lack of heat, Esther Patt of the Champaign-Urbana Tenant Union recalled previous complaints about this property, formerly known as Gramercy Park Apartments, under previous owners, who sold it to a New York-based limited liability corporation.
Most of the complaints her organization has received in recent years have had to do with insufficient heat, no air conditioning, cockroaches and plumbing problems, Patt said.
“It’s been years since I considered that a decent place to live,” she said.
Through the maze
Earlier this week, Champaign Park Apartments’ leasing office was open.
And while calls to the listed number were previously going unanswered, Rabel said Thursday that she was assured by the attorney for the apartment complex that the number was back up and working. On Friday, the phone was answered once out of four tries made by The News-Gazette.
The website for Champaign Park Apartments continued to list the former property-management company, Michigan-based Friedman Communities, even though a change was made in November, and Rabel said Thursday that “to the city’s knowledge, E&M Management of Louisiana is still the property-management company.”
A man identified by a leasing office employee as being with the property manager declined to answer questions or to give his name — though he did claim that 90 percent of the plumbing issues had been resolved and that all of the heating issues were fixed, with the exception of one building.
Rabel said the property has passed through various owners and management companies, “which has made communication difficult at times.”
“The lack of having consistently working phone numbers and knowing who to contact and who can make decisions has also made resolution difficult and slow,” she said.
After the owner hired a lawyer, communication has been more consistent and effective, she said.
“When the recent issues began with CPA (Champaign Park Apartments), Friedman was the property-management company,” Rabel said.
The owner listed on the deed is Champaign Apartments Owner LLC, but the city’s contacts have been with representatives of First Choice Investments LLC, and those representatives have held themselves out to be the owners, she said.
“It is unclear what the relationship is between these two entities,” she said.
Intervention
To her knowledge, Rabel said this case has involved the most buildings the city has condemned in any one complex, and it hasn’t previously housed displaced residents “at this level.”
“This was done due to the extreme emergency of the situation,” she said.
Lack of heat is a fairly common reason for condemnation, Rabel said, but it’s typically only individual units, not entire buildings.
The city has also condemned dwellings for lack of water and electricity, lack of hot water, structural damage leaving buildings unsafe, plumbing or roof leaks, and unsanitary conditions, she said.
A key city official involved with the Champaign Parks Apartment case, Neighborhood Services Director Kerri Wiman, is no longer with the city as of last week. But David said there have been many departments beyond neighborhood services engaged in addressing the emergency and the needs of residents.
A memo to the council from Wiman dated Jan. 13 said about 500 hours of staff time had been spent so far by all departments working on the Champaign Park Apartments issues, including neighborhood services, equity and engagement, the city manager’s office, finance, fire, legal, planning and police.
Through two emergency-funding authorizations approved by David, the city initially covered $97,164 in temporary emergency housing in hotels for displaced tenants. The city council recently approved the use of up to $350,000 more to continue covering those costs through Feb. 14.
That’s money the city hopes to get back.
Part of an emergency order approved by Champaign County Judge Ben Dyer on Nov. 18 calls for the property owner to reimburse the city for expenses of housing displaced tenants.
Whether David will need to go back to the council to get approval for more funding for emergency housing is difficult to predict, she said.
“We remain optimistic that we can get the property owner to take responsibility and do what they need to do here,” she said.
Council member Tom Bruno said the city has “zero tolerance” for landlords who take advantage of the citizens of Champaign, and in the case of Champaign Park Apartments tenants, “these are some of the community’s most powerless citizens.”
“There’s no place in our community for unscrupulous real-estate owners,” Bruno said.
He hopes to see the city fully reimbursed, and to further see that fines are pursued if the legal department believes evidence for that is there, he said.
Affordable and decent
Patt said she routinely browses local apartment listings looking for places that are both affordable and decent.
Current rents at Champaign Park Apartments are listed on its website as starting at $700 and $800 for a one-bedroom unit and $900 and $1,000 for a two-bedroom unit, with the higher rents charged for renovated units.
“When you call Champaign Park home, you’re getting more than just a place to rest your head,” the complex’s website says. “Our vibrant community features a multitude of convenient amenities such as a sparkling swimming pool, bark park, tennis court, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans!”
Patt recalled the complex’s time under a longtime former owner and name.
“A long, long time ago, when it was Country Fair Apartments, it was a good place to live,” she said.
The tenant union doesn’t make complaints to cities on behalf of tenants, Patt said. They are referred to the appropriate departments in their city, and it’s up to the cities to make inspections and take action.
“In theory, there are fines for landlords who don’t correct violations,” Patt said, but in practice, that often isn’t the case.
“People who violate traffic codes would love to get the breaks that landlords get,” Patt said.