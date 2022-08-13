CHAMPAIGN — The city may sell a lot it owns near Scott Park in Campustown to be redeveloped with a new seven-story apartment building.
The city council, set to meet Tuesday, will consider naming Champaign-based University Group the developer of record for the approximately half-acre property at 207 E. Stoughton St., C, at the corner of Third and Stoughton streets.
That action would give the company exclusive rights to negotiate with the city on a purchase price and a plan for redevelopment that would ultimately be brought back to the council for final approval.
The city began seeking interested buyers with plans to redevelop the property in June, and the only proposal submitted was from Dan Hamelberg, chairman of University Group, according to a memo to the council from T.J. Blakeman, the city’s senior planner for economic development.
The company has proposed a purchase price of $1.65 million — more than $1 million under the appraisal the city received earlier this year for $2.78 million, but 40 percent more than the offer the company said it made in 2018.
According to the proposal, the new seven-story building would include a second-floor rooftop with “resort-style” amenities, 57 covered and secure parking spaces on the ground level, a first-story lobby and a mix of 66 studio apartments, five one-bedroom units and a dozen two-bedroom units.
The second floor would include a rooftop pool, hot tub, gym and outdoor lounge and game area.
Among other details in the proposal:
- The cost of constructing the 90,000-square-foot building would be about $17 million.
- University Group says it has an option on the property directly south of 207 E. Stoughton St., contingent on this purchase, for another possible apartment building.
- University Group isn’t asking for any financial incentives from the city, but would be asking it to vacate an alley between 207 E. Stoughton and the other property to the south along Springfield Avenue.
University Group, which has over 2,000 apartments in the Campustown area, has added about 400 new apartments to the local market in the last few years, including Midtown Plaza at 302-310 S. First St., 303 E. Chalmers St., 502 E. Healey St., 412 E. Healey St. and 1005 S. Second St., all in Champaign, Hamelberg said in the proposal.