URBANA — The Urbana plan commission is recommending that the city council approve a 70-unit apartment complex on Lincoln Avenue.
The development would be located on 10 lots across the street from the University of Illinois’ Alice Campbell Alumni Center.
The project is being developed by CCH Development, LLC, which lists Fairlawn Real Estate President Chris Hartman as its manager.
“These are all single-bedroom, single-occupancy apartments,” Mode 3 architect Jacob Unzicker said at this week’s plan commission meeting. “For every bedroom, there’s a bathroom, there’s a laundry, there’s a kitchen.”
The units would be part of three different buildings no more than three stories tall.
“It’s pretty likely that students would live in these apartments,” said Urbana’s principal planner, Kevin Garcia.
The development includes 49 parking spaces and another 76 spaces for bikes.
“The roofs would be pitched to help match the architectural character of the surrounding neighborhood, and the buildings contain design elements to help make the buildings appear smaller(e.g. façades at multiple depths, multiple façade materials and colors, and varied building heights),” Garcia wrote in a memo to the plan commission.
The development would replace a mixture of houses, duplexes and rooming houses that have a combined maximum occupancy of 65 people.
The plan commission recommended that aldermen approve the development, with a waiver for exceeding the maximum floor-area ratio.
In exchange, the developers have agreed to reconstruct the sidewalk on their property, Garcia said. They’d also be required to develop a plan to preserve the mature trees on the lots.
The council will consider the project at its Dec. 7 meeting.
The development will also need to pass a design review.