URBANA — Eight checks written for property-tax payments in Champaign County have gone missing, and all were bound for the same bank, county Treasurer Cassandra Johnson said Monday.
Property owners involved have been notified and asked to provide new checks and have been assured they won’t be penalized for late payments, she said.
All eight checks were second-installment tax payments, the deadline for which was Sept. 1.
Johnson declined to name the bank that was to have received the missing checks, but she did say extensive searches were made on both its end and at her office.
“We had multiple individuals check on our end,” she said.
The checks seem to have disappeared somewhere between the treasurer’s office and the bank and may have been accidentally shredded, Johnson said.
The highest value of one of the missing checks was about $4,000, she said.
Each tax cycle, payments are made on more than 75,000 real-estate parcels and 3,000 to 4,0000 mobile homes in Champaign County, Johnson said.
About one-fourth are paid by property owners through escrow accounts with their mortgage payments, and the rest are paid via checks and cash, she said.
Payments by check made at the county treasurer’s office in Urbana are packaged with a deposit slip and delivered to banks in person in sealed bags, she said.
It’s not the first time payments have gone missing, but it is the first time property owners have been notified when it happened, Johnson said. In the past, property owners would learn their taxes weren’t paid when they were notified they were delinquent, she said.
The treasurer’s office recently acquired new equipment that will allow for scanning checks so deposits can be made digitally, Johnson said.
Employees need to be trained, but she hopes to go to all or mostly digital deposits starting with next year’s property-tax cycle, she said.