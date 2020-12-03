DANVILLE — Ninety-two rental units in the Fair Oaks public-housing complex on Danville’s east side are set to be demolished and their tenants relocated by the Vermilion Housing Authority.
Executive Director Jaclyn Vinson said all but one of the units is occupied.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approved demolition of 13 buildings. The complex, built in the days after World War II by what was then the Danville Housing Authority, contains a total of 326 one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom rental units.
Vinson said housing authority officials met with residents about the proposed demolition prior to filing an application with the federal agency.
“Before we even submitted the application to HUD, we met with the families,” Vinson said. “At that point in time, we didn’t have any objections.”
They will meet again with residents in the first week of December to discuss relocation plans.
“It’s the family’s choice whether to stay with us in public housing or to receive a voucher to relocate” elsewhere, she said.
The relocation process is expected to last about 120 days. Counseling services have started.
The major problem with the units are their distance from amenities that modern-day renters desire, such as consistent public transportation, supermarkets and convenience stores, shopping ares, restaurants, gas stations, medical facilities, parks, and places of employment and education.
“It’s a food desert in that there is not a grocery store with fresh food,” Vinson said. “There is public transportation that comes once an hour to the area.”
At the time Fair Oaks was developed, central air conditioning was not included in residential or commercial buildings.
“At this point, adding those types of modern-day conveniences would be very cost-prohibitive,” Vinson said, adding that her agency is “committed to ensuring that each impacted family has a smooth transition to their next home.”
“This is a project that is long overdue,” she said.