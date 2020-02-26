CHAMPAIGN — If housing affordability has become a more visible issue recently, that’s because it’s touching an increasing number of people, said Andrew Greenlee, a University of Illinois urban and regional planning professor.
Stagnant wages, student debt and the high costs of health care and day care consume a growing share of worker income, making it more difficult to pay for a home that’s decent and affordable, according to Greenlee and others assembled by the Housing Authority of Champaign County on Tuesday to discuss issues behind the affordable-housing shortage in the community.
The average Champaign County employee must earn $16 an hour to afford a basic, “nothing-fancy two-bedroom apartment,” according to Sheila Dodd, manager of the city of Urbana’s grants management department.
But the average apartment dweller earns $10.91 an hour, Dodd said.
And while she’s been glad to see Illinois’ gradual increase in minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, Dodd said, she fears the cost of housing will continue to rise along with it.
Those burdened by unaffordable rents face difficult budget decisions, such as paying for housing or food, and can they afford health care, said Chad Hoffman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County.
That agency has long waiting lists for its home projects, with hundreds of applicants applying for four or five openings, he said.
Building permit and zoning issues also play a role in an affordable housing shortage, he and Dodd said.
While construction costs for new housing development are relatively stagnant, housing prices continue to rise and government regulations often unnecessarily inflate construction and housing rehab costs, according to the housing authority.