ARCOLA — A Benton firm is the low bidder to demolish a historic block in downtown Arcola.
Earth Services bid $179,700 to tear down the Metropolitan block and level the site with fill dirt.
The company was one of five that bid on the project, the highest of which bid $299,000.
Earth Services co-owner Pete Klus said he wasn’t sure when the work will start once a contract is signed.
He said the Environmental Protection Agency requires notification of 10 working days prior to start of the demolition.
Klus said the company has some other projects coming up as well that might begin before Metropolitan project starts.
Earth Services did work at the site in the past. Klus said a wall on the east side had “kicked out,” and his company came in and tore out the rest of the wall after engineers put support in place for the rest of the building.
Arcola Mayor Larry Ferguson said the city council was pleased with the bids.
“We had somewhat of a proposal way back, and it was going to be $200,000 to tear the whole block down,” he said, adding that that cost didn’t include refilling the site.
“We were pretty happy about that,” Ferguson said. “We hate spending the money, but it came in way under what we were originally thinking.”
Wilmer Otto, who had argued for preserving the block rather than demolition, said he was sad to see the project proceed.
He said the city spent $93,000 to buy The Emporium business from James Verhoeven, located on the west side of the block.
The city did not have to buy the east side, known as the Thiemann building, which took up about two-thirds of the block.
The Metropolitan block, located at the corner of Main and Locust streets, is almost 150 years old — built in 1872.
“The city will spend $272,000 to acquire and demolish the anchor of our downtown area,” Otto said. “The TIF funds that I had proposed are legal to restore (a property) but not demolish.
“Now they’re going to have to pay for that out of their general revenue budget. That means everybody in Arcola will have to help pay for it. My proposal to use TIF funds that are available could have saved the taxpayers that money.”
Otto said he still has tenants who are willing to move in if the block were renovated. He said earlier he has refurbished five buildings in downtown Arcola.
Individuals both for and against the plan made their feelings known in past city council meetings.
But Ferguson said there were no members of the public present at Monday night’s meeting.
Aldermen heard that a historical group might be interested in turning an area of downtown a historic site. Ferguson wasn’t clear on the details.
“It didn’t really play a factor” in the decision, Ferguson said.
“This building is so far gone that even if it was on the historical register, it’s just not salvageable,” he said.