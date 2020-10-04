Beyond the Boardroom: Danville Housing Authority's Jaclyn Vinson
Editor Jeff D’Alessio’s weekly chat with a local boss about leadership, management style and more
The hardest thing about being a leader, JACLYN VINSON has discovered at a young age, is “not wanting to let anyone down."
"Not my family," she says. "Not my residents. Not my team. Not my board. Not my community.”
And especially not in Vermilion County, where the daughter of Rossville's Adam and Teresa Marganski was raised, attended high school (Schlarman) and was working (as a Danville city planner) before being selected executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Danville just five years after graduating from the University of Illinois' College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
The Class of 2011 grad — who's also among 2,077 Illini profiled on our Gies College of Business-powered UI at 150 & Beyond website — took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 44th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... morning cup of coffee. Somehow, it hits differently after having kids.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they’re a necessary evil. Keep them rolling and on point.
The most beneficial college class I took was … Ming Kuo's Environmental Psychology course at the University of Illinois. Over and over again, I am reminded of the impact that the built environment has on people.
I’m frugal in that … I still wear clothes that I had in high school.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … attending Danville Area Community College's scholarship program to watch a resident be awarded a scholarship based on his academic success.
My exercise routine … consists mainly of toddler wrangling. Occasionally, my husband and I sneak away to ride the Kickapoo mountain bike trails.
My business role model is ... Jackie Newman from the Springfield and Peoria housing authorities.
She’s an affordable housing leader, who has been paving the way for others in affordable housing on what being a housing provider means and the powerful impact that improving the quality of affordable housing can have on a community.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... don't steal and don't lie. Trust is the most valuable asset we have within our walls.
As far as the biggest business risk I ever took ... “Risky Business” bodes well for Tom Cruise, but not for me. When working for the public, and trying to support vulnerable populations, the less risk, the better.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... food. I'm a foodie. Love to eat. Love learning how to cook, but have to start with the right ingredients.
I’m up and at ’em every day … early. Why do small children rise with the sun?
The worst job I ever had was ... every "chore" my dad ever gave us growing up.
We were raised to "pay attention to detail" and "be smarter than the tool you are using." For a kid with a short attention span, that's a lot of pressure.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been … a difficult experience to quantify. The pandemic has impacted our lives in a myriad of ways, many of which are yet to surface.