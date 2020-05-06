CHAMPAIGN — The clubhouse at the new Bristol Place development will be named in honor of John Lee Johnson, a local civil-rights activist who died in 2006.
Residents started moving into the development in February after years of work on the project, and the clubhouse is expected to open this June.
Johnson’s friends and family led the effort to have the clubhouse named after him.
“My brother was always fighting for better living conditions for families throughout our community,” said his sister, Anna Johnson.
John Lee Johnson served on the Champaign City Council from 1973 to 1981, helped lead the lawsuit that led to the consent decree with the Champaign school district and was a longtime advocate for fair and affordable housing.
The clubhouse will be located at the intersection of Clock and Tower streets in Champaign.
Bristol Place residents will be able to use the clubhouse for free for personal development, family gatherings, social events, neighborhood meetings and community-engagement events.
The 3,000-square-foot clubhouse will include a community room, kitchen, fireplace, outdoor patio, fitness center, computer center and property-management offices.
The development is a partnership between the city, the Housing Authority of Champaign County and AHDVS LLC, a black-owned, Orland Park-based development firm.
“John Lee Johnson’s love for community and his commitment to the expansion of affordable housing to the most at-risk populations makes him a personal hero for myself and so many others who work at our agency,” said David Northern, CEO of the local housing authority. “HACC intends to continue to carry on the mission he so passionately spearheaded which is that of community and housing in Champaign County.”
The city bought the Bristol Place properties and had them demolished, and construction began in earnest in the past couple years.
It includes 64 single-family homes, 26 townhome units and the John Lee Johnson Clubhouse.